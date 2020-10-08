The Rinks at Exeter has temporarily suspended programs for three of its youth hockey teams after about a dozen players and a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.
The 16-year-old players who were infected are members of a Seacoast Performance Academy team, according to general manager Chet Murch.
Murch said there were about 12 players who tested positive since last Saturday. Others were awaiting test results on Thursday.
Murch said the infected players appeared to be asymptomatic.
“We have had a few come back negative on that team, but they were just retested today,” he said Thursday.
A staff member associated with the team has also tested positive.
Two other teams of 14- and 15-year-old players have been shut down as well as a precaution.
The players attend school at the rink during the day and play on the team as part of their program.
Murch said the COVID-19 cases are not affecting the rink’s evening programs because those on the three teams impacted are only there during the day.
He said the players are now doing remote learning and will remain at home.
The earliest the players could return is Oct. 19, Murch said.
Murch said he is seeking guidance from the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services.