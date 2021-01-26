MANCHESTER — ExpressMED will fully reopen its downtown urgent care center next week after consolidating operations to its location near the airport last March.
The Kosciuszko Street clinic has only been used for COVID-19 testing in recent months, according to CEO Nick Vailas. Both rapid and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing will continue alongside occupational medicine and routine urgent care.
“We closed (downtown) because the business had just evaporated,” Vailas said of the downtown location. ExpressMED also has a location in Salem.
The hours will now be expanded to include Saturdays.
“People are starting to get back to work,” he said. “We are starting to see inklings of getting back to pre-COVID business.”
However, traffic remains lighter as offices remain closed end employees work from home.
The company lost about 80% of its business when the pandemic hit as people deferred treatments to help slow the spread of the virus. The closure resulted in about a dozen employees being laid off, but most were brought back.
The need for testing remains high as people travel or book surgical procedures as vaccinations continue to be rolled out. The results of the rapid test are available in 15 minutes, while the PCR test results take about 48 hours, Vailas said.
Only one of the clinics had a potential exposure to the virus.
“We will assume everyone has the virus,” Vailas said. “We’ll ask all the questions when someone comes in.”
He doesn’t expect the pandemic to be over in the immediate future and encourages everyone to get vaccinated when possible.
“The only way we are going to beat this virus is through herd immunity,” Vailas said. “We owe it to each other as good citizens to help one another and the best way we can do that is herd immunity.”