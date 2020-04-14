CONCORD -- Gov. Chris Sununu announced dramatic steps against COVID-19 Tuesday, including tests of all workers at long-term care centers in the two hardest-hit counties and $300 a week in extra pay for all front-line workers caring for seniors, low-income residents and the disabled.
The stipends for up to 25,000 workers will run $7.5 million weekly and should eventually be reimbursed with federal COVID-19 grants. Sununu approved the stipends at least through the end of June, reinforcing that economic restrictions are unlikely to be relaxed soon.
“The program will directly benefit front-line Medicaid workers in facilities, in home settings as well as in the community,” Sununu said during a briefing at the New Hampshire Fire Academy. “New Hampshire must strengthen its commitment to the workforce during this emergency.”
The initiatives came as State Epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan confirmed four more deaths in New Hampshire from COVID-19 -- three at Hanover Hill Health Care Center in Manchester and one at the Huntington assisted-living facility in Nashua.
To date, 14 of the state’s 27 deaths have occurred at two long-term senior care centers -- eight at Hanover Hill and six at Huntington. A 15th death was reported at the Crotched Mountain Foundation long-term care facility in Greenfield.
New Hampshire has one of the nation’s oldest nursing home populations and ranks among the top in percentage of residents 95 or older.
The state on Tuesday reported another 73 positive tests of New Hampshire residents, bringing the total to 1,091, with 30 of the latest results reported by an out-of-state public health lab.
“We are going to see these numbers fluctuate up and down,” Chan said.
Coordinating a plan
Sununu said he recently has spoken with the governors of Massachusetts, Maine and Vermont about working together on plans to reopen parts of their economies later this spring.
"We are not going to necessarily stay in lockstep," Sununu said. "We have to understand where they are in terms of reopening our economy."
Sununu said a lawsuit from Democratic legislative leaders challenging his executive authority to spend COVID-19 money would “halt” all his executive actions if the case prevails in court.
"That is the absolute reality of what would happen if this injunction succeeds, which I don't think is going to be the case. That puts peoples' lives at risk," Sununu said.
Sununu's briefing was his first since the left-leaning Democratic Governors Association launched a digital ad attacking his response to the pandemic as too slow and a grassroots petition from conservatives called for Sununu to “reopen NH” by April 24.
“People can take political shots or whatever it is. I guess folks are coming out of the woodwork,” Sununu said. “I don’t care. There’s not a single decision where I am thinking a minute about all that. If other people want to do that, shame on them. We don’t have any time for that.”
Convenient MD to test
Convenient MD has agreed to sponsor testing the 6,600 workers at all long-term care centers in Hillsborough and Rockingham counties. Residents there have accounted for 65 percent of all positive COVID-19 cases.
The cost of the tests will not be borne by the providers or staff, Sununu said.
Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette said all staff and residents were tested at the three long-term care centers with fatalities, and almost 100 tested positive for the virus.
“In the last several weeks, we have found that the impact on the long-term care residences and the amount of negative outcomes is dramatic. We want to make sure that is our priority when it comes to testing,” Shibinette said.
The tests will be done in the centers' parking lots or at nearby locations over the next 20 days, she said.
“If we test 6,600 people and they are all negative, we have to evaluate, but if we test and find 10, 15 or 20 percent are asymptomatic but test positive, then we will expand the number of times we test and expand the number of counties where we test,” Shibinette said.
Nursing home administrators praised Sununu’s new moves.
“We’re gratified by the governor’s compassionate response. More will be needed in this extraordinary crisis for our most vulnerable,” said Tom Blonksi, president/CEO of Catholic Charities New Hampshire, which has run New Hampshire nursing homes for 72 years.
Brendan Williams, president/CEO of the New Hampshire Health Care Association, said COVID-19 has increased expenses for skilled nursing homes by $10,000 a day.
“This funding for our front-line heroes is essential,” Williams said. “Their dedication demands our support.”
Clamoring to reopen
Former state Rep. J.R. Hoell, a Dunbarton Republican, is one of the early organizers of the petition calling for ending COVID-19 restrictions in 10 days. A social media invitation went out for a "Live Free" rally outside the State House this Saturday.
“It’s time to end the complete shutdown," Hoell said in an interview. "We can protect our elders. We can protect our most vulnerable people, but we’ve got to get our economy going again.”
Sununu said there’s no greater defender of New Hampshire's Live Free or Die motto than him.
“We had 70-plus new cases, four deaths, OK? These are real numbers. This is one of the worst days we have had," Sununu said. "We have seen this hit this plateau, but there is by no means an end to this right now. Public health first.”