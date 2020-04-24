Merrimack voters will be required to wear face masks when they enter the polls for town voting, which has been postponed and is now tentatively planned for June 23.
“I am not expecting to do it any earlier,” Town Moderator Lynn Christensen said of the new election date.
The local election was originally set for April 14, but has been postponed several times and is now slated for June 23 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I am going to be requiring people coming in to vote to wear a mask,” she said, adding all polling volunteers will also be required to wear protective face masks on election day.
Small golf pencils have been ordered so that voters will each have their own pencil to use while filling out their ballots and then disposing of them, according to Christensen.
She stressed that social distancing will also be mandated at the polls, and that voters will be required to remain six feet from other voters or volunteers.
“A lot of thought has gone into this,” said Christensen, explaining the New Hampshire Secretary of State’s Office is on board with the plan. “This can happen and we can do this.”
If a voter refuses to wear a mask, Christensen said she or a designee will take an absentee ballot to their vehicle where they can cast their votes without entering the polling station.
Assistant Town Manager Paul Micali said coordinated efforts will take place with the local police and fire departments to make sure there are enough masks and gloves for election workers; he is hopeful that voters will bring their own face coverings.
Hand sanitizer collections are also underway so that there will be enough available for use on election day, he said.
Despite all of the planning for the upcoming municipal election, Christensen said she is still encouraging voters to utilize absentee ballots.
“I don’t think we will get inundated,” she said of the absentee ballots, stressing that all voters may request an absentee ballot because of these unusual circumstances.
Once a request is made, the town clerk will then mail the absentee ballot to the voter with a prepaid envelope that can be returned to town hall.
“It is a very simple process to do,” said the town moderator.
Applications for absentee ballots are available on the town’s website under the town clerk tab, and then choosing the elections and voting section.
Christensen said the June 23 date is not definite, explaining that if there is a spike in COVID-19 cases at that time, it could be postponed once again.