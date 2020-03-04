So what can people do to break the face-touching habit?
It’s not going to be easy, and some of these ideas will probably sound weird. Nonetheless, people have kicked other habits commonly now seen as gross.
• Start being mindful when you do touch your face, catching yourself when — and, preferably, before — you do it.
• If you catch yourself before touching your face, consider folding your hands or doing something else with them, suggests one skin beauty care website.
• Got an itch? Try to ignore it. If that’s bothersome, wash your hands, then scratch it, then wash your hands again. Or cover your finger with a tissue first. Or buy sterile wooden tongue depressors to use as a tool to scratch itches.
• Perhaps consider wearing gloves. The latest food safety gloves can also be used on smartphone screens, and gloves might make you more conscious about touching your face. (But be aware that gloves can spread germs, too.)
• Don’t get discouraged if it seems hard to learn how to not touch your face.
Partnering clean hands with no face touching is essential. Hand-washing with soap and water for 20 seconds is effective at killing germs. Bleach-based wipes also work — and wipe down your phone! Hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol can be effective in killing some viruses, including the new coronavirus, but can be ineffective with other viruses, said Dr. Otto Yang, an infectious diseases expert at UCLA.
And those seeking safety in masks should realize that they don’t keep you from touching your face. Surgical masks don’t cover the eyes. And people wearing masks can sometimes get an itch on their nose, and if they rub their nose through their mask, they’re likely to rub their eyes, said Dr. James Cherry, a UCLA infectious diseases expert.