Therese Tardif’s 100th birthday celebration on Wednesday wasn’t the party her family had hoped to throw — but at least Tardif and her children weren’t separated by glass this year.
On Tardif’s 99th birthday in March 2020, her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren waved to her from outside a window at Manchester’s Mt. Carmel nursing home. The pandemic state of emergency had descended 11 days earlier, barring visitors from nursing homes. Visits through nursing home windows became a familiar scene around the country as the coronavirus spread.
A week after Tardif’s birthday, the state began announcing outbreaks at nursing homes and assisted living facilities. In the months that followed, hundreds of older Granite Staters died of COVID-19.
A June outbreak at Mt. Carmel sickened 38 residents and 16 staffers, according to state data, and five people died. Another 12 residents and seven staff members got sick in an outbreak at Mt. Carmel that ended just last week.
Tardif, confined to her room for months, was not infected. Vaccinators came to Mt. Carmel in late December and she was inoculated.
Last month, New Hampshire eased restrictions that kept most family members from visiting their loved ones in nursing homes. Tardif’s daughters, Judy O’Donnell, Linda Zapora and Lisa Ford, went to Mt. Carmel as soon as they could.
They suited up in full protective gear — masks, face shields, gowns and gloves — to go inside and hug their mother for the first time in a year.
“It was the best,” said O’Donnell.
While her big family — seven children with children of their own — had hoped to be able to celebrate Tardif’s birthday in person, the pandemic still stymied their plans. There would be no big party with all the children and grandchildren gathered at the Puritan Backroom, as the family hoped.
Instead, they held a small party outdoors. Zapora, Ford and O’Donnell brought cake and balloons to the nursing home entrance, and Tardif was wheeled out to meet them.
Tardif, decked out in a pink sash and a sparkly plastic crown, sat at the head of a folding table decorated with silvery balloons. “Look at those balloons,” she said. “Mon dieu!”
A vanilla cake with raspberry filling towered in front of her tiny frame.
The three sisters and their husbands talked over each other, trying to get a Zoom call with the other siblings and their children to work. Tardif’s children and grandchildren on the Zoom call strained to hear and to be heard. Zapora tried to explain the webcam and video screen. Waves of feedback noise echoed around the driveway.
“Can you hear me?” Tardif said. “OK, I give up.”
In the din, it was almost like a normal family get-together.
Tardif beamed under her blue mask, waving to her family on screen, cooing at her great-grandchildren, making sure her daughters were warm enough outside the nursing home entrance. “Aren’t you cold, Jude?” she asked O’Donnell.
Maybe this wasn’t the centenary celebration Tardif’s children hoped to throw her, but Tardif survived a pandemic year to see her 100th birthday.
Next year, son-in-law Tom Zapora told her. Next year, they would have a real birthday party.
Through it all, said daughter Linda Zapora, Tardif has stayed upbeat.
“As long as she has her Steve Harvey,” her favorite talk show and game show host, “she’s happy,” Zapora said.