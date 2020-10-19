A Hudson restaurant associated with 17 cases of COVID-19 has been fined $2,000 by the state.
Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald announced Monday night that on behalf of the Department of Health and Human Services, Fat Katz Food & Drink has been assessed the civil penalty for violating state emergency orders.
In a letter addressed Monday to Fat Katz in care of Tom Vaughan, Associate Attorney General Anne M. Edwards writes: “Moving karaoke inside Fat Katz after being specifically instructed that it was not allowed to be performed indoors and allowing individuals to participate without bringing their own equipment are violations of the Governor’s Emergency Order 52 and are, at the very least, reckless.”
The fine must be paid by Oct. 30, Edwards said.
According to the DHHS, patrons at the 76 Derry Road restaurant may have been exposed between Oct. 2 and Oct. 9.
The outbreak “includes one individual who went to the establishment while aware of their COVID-19 diagnosis when they were supposed to be on isolation, and a second person who went to the establishment when they were knowingly supposed to be on quarantine, both of whom potentially exposed others,” the department said in a news release Friday.