FILE PHOTO: Dr. Anthony Fauci attends Trump-Bel Edwards coronavirus response meeting at the White House in Washington

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci attends a coronavirus response meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 29, 2020.

 CARLOS BARRIA/REUTERS

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease official who became the face of America's COVID-19 pandemic response under Presidents Donald Trump and Joe Biden, announced on Monday he is stepping down in December after more than five decades of public service.

Fauci, whose efforts to fight the pandemic were applauded by many public health experts even as he was vilified by Trump and many Republicans, will be leaving his posts as chief medical adviser to Biden and director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, part of the National Institutes of Health. Fauci, 81, has headed the institute since 1984.