HANOVER – Dr. Anthony Fauci said the level of community spread of COVID-19 in southern and western states reached a "very insidious" level, and may advise against reopening public schools in some parts of the country.
Fauci defended the remarks of Dr. Deborah Birx, White House coronavirus task force coordinator, who came under criticism Monday from President Trump for saying the level of infection in the U.S. had reached a "new phase."
"There is this insidious community spread that is very concerning," Fauci said during a question-and-answer session online that Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health sponsored Monday.
Fauci said the community spread was so dramatic it became difficult to successfully do contact tracing in those states to identify the original source of the infection.
In response, Fauci said citizens must follow six guidelines, universal mask wearing, avoiding crowds, keeping physical distance, staying away from bars, seeking outdoor rather than indoor gatherings and proper handwashing.
"Those are six things that are very easy to do," Fauci said. "Everybody should be seriously looking at that and doing that.”
DHMC Chief Executive Officer Joanne Conroy said all public and private sector leaders should promote mask wearing especially with school and flu season approaching.
But she understood why Gov. Chris Sununu, a two-term Republican, decided not to issue a statewide mask mandate since COVID cases have been at a low rate here for weeks.
Vermont Gov. Phil Scott, a Republican, on July 24, imposed a mask mandate for citizens while in public settings for that state which also has a low infection rate.
"As leaders, we know it's going to keep people safe. We may have to lead as larger employers of our communities, but we have a willing population that feels the same way," Conroy said.
Fauci said while mask wearing remains "political," he believes support for them is taking hold across the country.
He urged local officials to create guidelines which allow public schools to reopen next month due to both the social and emotional benefit of having children learning in person, and the economic challenge families face if schools are conducted remotely.
But Fauci said this may not be advisable everywhere.
"There may be some areas where the level of virus is so high that it would not be prudent to bring the children back to school," Fauci said.
"It depends on where you are and we have to be very flexible about it."
Regarding the vaccine, Fauci said he's "cautiously optimistic" one could be available to some Americans by the end of 2020 or very early next year.
Dr. Antonia Altomare, infectious disease physician and hospital epidemiologist, agreed but said making the vaccine widely available will take time.
"To think we will have a viable, effective vaccine by the end of the year is truly optimistic," Altomare said. "I think the bigger hurdle we are going to have is really getting everyone vaccinated...This may become one of the yearly vaccines we have for years to come.":
Conroy said Fauci accepted the group's invitation in part because Dr. James Strickler, emeritus dean of the Dartmouth Geisel School of Medicine, had studied and worked with Fauci at Cornell University's medical school in New York City, now known as the Weill Cornell Graduate School of Medical Sciences.