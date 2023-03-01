FBI director Christopher A. Wray said Tuesday that COVID-19 "most likely" originated from a lab incident in Wuhan, China, his first public comments on the agency's position on the origins of the coronavirus. They come as Republican leaders have reignited probes into the possible source of the pandemic, with GOP House leaders holding a roundtable Tuesday to review the government's response and scheduling a hearing for next week to delve into the virus's origins.

"The FBI has for quite some time now assessed that the origins of the pandemic are most likely a potential lab incident in Wuhan," Wray said Tuesday in an interview with Fox News. "The Chinese government, seems to me, has been doing its best to try and thwart and obfuscate the work here, the work that we're doing, and that's unfortunate for everybody."