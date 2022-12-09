FILE PHOTO: People receive their second COVID-19 boosters in Waterford, Michigan

Syringes ready to be administered to residents who are over 50 years old and immunocompromised and are eligible to receive their second booster shots of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccines are seen in Waterford, Michigan, on April 8. 

 EMILY ELCONIN/Reuters

Federal regulators Thursday authorized an updated booster shot of Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine for young children, saying the inoculation would offer increased protection amid a wave of respiratory illnesses that is increasing peril for youngsters. This means the youngest Americans will have access to variant-targeting boosters already available to older children and adults.

The Food and Drug Administration, in a statement, said children 6 months through 5 years old would be eligible for the booster — known as a “bivalent” shot targeting the omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 and the original version of the virus — two months after they had completed Moderna’s two-dose primary series.