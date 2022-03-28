BOSTON — A federal appeals court has turned down the bid of legislators with disabilities who wanted remote access to the New Hampshire House sessions while they fight the cause in court.
In turning down a preliminary injunction, the First Circuit Court of Appeals decided the decision of House Speaker Sherman Packard, R-Londonderry, to deny lawmakers online access was likely protected by legislative immunity.
In its opinion, the court's majority said Packard was likely to win this federal lawsuit so, in the meantime, legislators asking for remote access can’t have it.
A federal judge in Concord had initially ruled in Packard’s favor in the summer of 2020.
But the Boston-based federal appeals court disagreed in a ruling last April.
They had sent the case back for a federal judge to review the conditions of these lawmakers.
Late Democratic leader had brought lawsuit
In this latest decision issued last Friday, however, justices said ruling the House can make up its own rules furthered Democratic self-government.
The late House Democratic Leader Renny Cushing of Hampton had sued Packard along with a group of lawmakers with medical complications.
Cushing died last March 7 from prostate cancer and complications from COVID-19.
Cushing's replacement as leader, Rep. David Cote, said his side hasn't given up and he predicted ultimate victory in court.
"We strongly believe the decision of the original panel and the powerful dissent in this case were correct and will ultimately be vindicated," Cote said.
"Nothing except a desire to gain partisan advantage prevents the Speaker from doing the right, decent, and respectful thing."
Two federal appeals court judges lodged a dissent to this latest decision with an opinion from Judge O. Rogeriee Thompson.
They warned it could legally protect other legislative rules even those that endorse discrimination.
“The court’s rule opens the floodgates to potential abuse and spells a recipe for disaster in the future,” Thompson wrote. “It gives carte blanche to legislatures to strategically silence legislative opponents — and effectively disenfranchise their constituents — so long as they can conjure up some facially neutral rationale for the rule.”
Last month, the House returned for the first time in two years to the tight confines of Representatives Hall where the 400 lawmakers sit within inches of one another.
One legislator reported having gotten the virus after three days of marathon sessions.
The House next meets in person this Thursday.