The state announced Saturday that more than 600 cases of COVID-19 had been identified in New Hampshire and nine people have died.
A day earlier the Trump administration approved a disaster declaration for the state.
The declaration makes New Hampshire eligible for 75% federal reimbursement for much of its response to COVID-19, including calling out the New Hampshire National Guard to build “surge” sites across the state.
The 14th site opened Friday, Gov. Chris Sununu said, and the state now has 1,662 extra beds at the ready. The surge site beds are intended not for intensive care, but for patients who only need to be isolated and observed.
A resident at the Huntington retirement community in Nashua tested positive for the virus after going to a Nashua hospital for heart problems, according to the New Hampshire Health Care Association. Officials at Crotched Mountain Foundation School in Greenfield confirmed Thursday that a 46-year-old man had died, and multiple staff and other residents tested positive for the virus. Hanover Hill Care Center officials in Manchester confirmed Friday they have had residents test positive for COVID-19.
As of Saturday, 621 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19, and 86 have been hospitalized. The state health department announced two additional deaths, both male residents of Hillsborough County who were over 60 years old.
New Hampshire identified its first cases just over a month ago. Over the last month, COVID-19 has closed schools and businesses. Thousands are out of work as furloughs and layoffs rip through the state. The virus has popped up at the DMV, a doughnut shop, at supermarkets and on the Concord Coach bus. State data, gathered from daily Department of Health and Human Services news releases, shows how testing and the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases surged in recent days.
It took three weeks from the first confirmed cases of COVID-19 for there to be 100 confirmed cases in New Hampshire, on March 23. It took just five more days to go from 100 cases to more than 200 cases, on March 28. By Saturday, the number of known cases had tripled.
Jobless claims are on the rise too. Sununu predicted that by Monday up to 80,000 will have sought unemployment benefits since the coronavirus crisis began — twice as many than at any time in state history.
COVID-19 cases had been confirmed at several long-term care facilities, Sununu said, like nursing homes and assisted living for people with disabilities.
Sununu said the state would identify the location of any long-term care centers that have “broad outbreaks” of COVID-19.
Health officials said Saturday that community-based transmission continues to increase in the state and has been identified in all counties.