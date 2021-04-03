The Federal Emergency Management Agency is offering $2 billion in financial assistance to cover funeral expenses for those who have died from COVID-19 since the start of 2020.
The agency will reimburse families for up to $9,000 per funeral, and applicants may receive assistance for expenses incurred for more than one person.
As of Friday, 1,245 people had died from COVID-19 in New Hampshire since the pandemic began.
The nationwide death toll stood at 550,169, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
It’s been nearly a year since John Bolton lost his 83-year-old dad, John Bolton Jr., to COVID-19.
While some communities halted all burials during the pandemic, Bolton said, “We were very lucky, in the small town of Tuftonboro they were doing burials.”
Only 10 people were allowed to attend, and the ceremony was brief.
“We just had two minutes in the funeral home and then the burial at Townhouse Cemetery,” he said.
His sister, Colleen Bolton, who was the administrator of their father’s estate, paid the funeral expenses out of pocket, Bolton said.
She was happy to learn of the new FEMA program and plans to apply for assistance, he said.
With churches, restaurants and even rest areas closed down, there was no way to gather after his father’s funeral. Bolton said his family hopes to hold a memorial service for his dad once it’s safe to do so.
FEMA lists the following as eligible expenses: transferring remains, casket or urn, burial plot or cremation niche, grave marker, clergy or officiant services, funeral home staff and cremation or interment costs.
Buddy Phaneuf, president of Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium, said funeral homes have no role in the new program. Families must apply for the funds directly through FEMA.
But he said funeral directors from his 16 locations in New Hampshire and Vermont plan to reach out to families they have assisted to let them know about the program.
Since the pandemic began, he said, “We’ve served almost 300 COVID-related families.”
“I’ve spoken to a few other funeral homes that are planning on doing something similar,” he said. “I would think most funeral homes would try to be proactive and let families know.”
His company also has created an information page on its website, where the public can learn more about the new program. “We just sort of feel some sense of community service and moral obligation to get the word out,” Phaneuf said.
The financial assistance also could help hundreds of families in New Hampshire who have postponed services for loved ones during the pandemic.
Phaneuf said his funeral homes have about 100 such families who are hoping to hold memorial services later this year once it’s safe.
Because of the FEMA help, he said, some of those families may now be able to provide more services than they otherwise could have.
If someone had paid for pre-arranged services before his or her death, those costs are not eligible to be reimbursed, but any additional services the family may have paid for would be, Phaneuf said.
FEMA is warning of reports of scammers contacting people and purporting to register them for funeral assistance.
“FEMA has not sent any such notifications and we do not contact people prior to them registering for assistance,” the agency said on its website.
“Do not disclose information such as the name, birth date or social security number of any deceased family member to any unsolicited telephone calls or e-mails from anyone claiming to be a federal employee or from FEMA,” it said.
Bolton said he thinks the $9,000 available per funeral is “pretty generous.” It may help bring comfort to families who have had to postpone these rites, and their grieving, during the last year, he said.
“You’ve been in a holding pattern, literally for over a year, and it’s been very difficult for a lot of people,” he said.
Individuals can begin applying for the financial assistance on April 12. The first step is to call FEMA at 1-844-684-6333. No online applications will be accepted.
Once someone receives an application number, they’ll need to provide supporting documents to FEMA, either online, by fax or by mail. Documentation required includes the death certificate, indicating the death “may have been caused by” or “was likely a result of” COVID-19 or COVID-like symptoms; proof of funeral expenses incurred and proof of any assistance received from other sources.
In some cases, if COVID-19 is not listed on the death certificate, the family could seek help from the attending physician or hospital to have the death certificate amended, Phaneuf said.