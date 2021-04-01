CONCORD – A federal inspection of the New Hampshire Veterans Home last December found inadequate infectious disease control practices that officials said may have contributed to continuing spread at the Tilton home where 37 residents died from the virus.
Gov. Chris Sununu released a report last month on the outbreak at the home that made reference to this federal inspection but did not include any of its findings.
The Union Leader obtained an email sent to Sununu and other state officials that summarized the findings of the inspection last Dec. 1 by Faith Mazzucchelli, a prevention nurse with the Manchester VA Medical Center.
The nurse urged officials to remind employees about the need to properly wear mask and eye protection and to give supervisors the power to discipline workers if those steps were not followed.
The inspection further found that employees weren’t properly wearing their N95 masks.
Sununu’s own report noted that three months after the deadly outbreak, proper fitting of masks for employees was the “greatest challenge.”
Praise for some practices
The email also noted that weekly surveillance testing at the home wasn’t done often enough to be effective.
“Weekly surveillance testing of all veterans and employees is taking several days to result, making it an unreliable tool for decisions about isolating veterans or quarantining employees,” the email said.
“Anything that can be done to support quicker turn-around times for testing would help the facility make decisions in real time.”
The email from the VA nurse praised the Veterans Home administration for making sure symptom checks were done of veterans and employees during every work shift, rapidly isolating those showing symptoms and efficiently running stations where workers put on personal protection equipment.
Sununu said he continues to support the work of employees and administrators dealing with COVID-19, which infected 93 residents and 99 staff members.
Both Sununu and Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette said they never received a detailed report from the VA about that inspection.
“All we got was the email,” Sununu said Thursday.
Shibinette said the federal government is not required to share its inspection reports with the state.