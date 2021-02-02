CONCORD – A malfunctioning, federally-run website blocked the attempts of New Hampshire residents Tuesday to schedule their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to state officials.
Those with later, second-dose appointments were invited at 8 a.m. to log onto the VAMS website the Centers for Disease Control maintains so they could get earlier times. However, the website failed to launch and some with later second appointments who had canceled them were left without anything scheduled.
Perry Plummer, the retired director of the state Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, who’s managing the vaccine rollout, said the CDC website should be fixed by day’s end Tuesday.
“We are urging folks to be patient and to not cancel their second-dose appointment. If they have, that’s no problem, we will reach out to you and guarantee you get an appointment,” Plummer said.
The glitch overwhelmed the 211 system with calls from residents who had to wait close to an hour to speak with someone.
“The VAMS is not working at all. I canceled my mom’s second dose appointment per the state’s instructions in order to get her a better appointment this morning, and now I can’t access anything,” tweeted Sonja Caldwell. “I can’t even rebook the appointment slot I gave up. Maximum frustrated. Help!”
Malfunction clogs 211
State Sen. Cindy Rosenwald, D-Nashua, said constituents flooded her office with complaints.
“I am calling on (Gov.) Chris Sununu to hold a briefing immediately to explain what went wrong and what his administration is doing to get Granite Staters registered for their next appointments. I am also calling on the governor to open an investigation so that the next opportunity for Granite Staters to get the vaccine does not contribute to their frustration as it did today,” Rosenwald said.
By late morning, the website had worked for one Canterbury woman who reported she was able to move up her appointment from March 27 to Feb. 18.
"NH deserves credit for fixing the scheduling issues," Norma Love tweeted.
Plummer said he understands it was a frustrating experience.
“The problem wasn’t the doses, we have those; it wasn’t the appointments, we had many available; it was the technology that came up short today,” Plummer said.
Meanwhile, Sununu praised residents for heeding the state’s advice and getting their own, first-dose appointments earlier due to the snowstorm.
State officials reached out to the “3,000-to-4,000” who had been scheduled to get those vaccines on Tuesday and they were advised to come in a day earlier on Monday to get those shots.
“About 90-to-95 percent were able to get it done and we’re connecting with a few hundred that didn’t so that they will get their shots this week,” Sununu said.