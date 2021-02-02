CONCORD – Many New Hampshire residents were blocked from trying to schedule their second COVID-19 vaccines Tuesday after a federally run website malfunctioned, according to state officials.
Those who already had second-dose appointments several weeks out were invited to schedule earlier dates by logging onto the VAMS website maintained by the Centers for Disease Control at 8 a.m.
However, the website failed to launch, and some who canceled their appointments to get an earlier one were left without any date for their second dose.
Perry Plummer, the retired state official managing the vaccine rollout, said the CDC website was expected to be fixed by the end of the day Tuesday.
“We are urging folks to be patient and to not cancel their second-dose appointment.” But, he said, "If they have, that’s no problem. We will reach out to you and guarantee you get an appointment.”
The glitch caused the 211 system to become overwhelmed with calls from residents, many of whom had to wait close to an hour to speak with someone.
“The VAMS is not working at all. I canceled my mom’s second dose appointment per the state’s instructions in order to get her a better appointment this morning, and now I can’t access anything,” tweeted Sonja Caldwell. “I can’t even rebook the appointment slot I gave up. Maximum frustrated. Help!”
'Technology came up short'
State Sen. Cindy Rosenwald, D-Nashua, said constituents flooded her office with complaints.
“I am calling on (Gov.) Chris Sununu to hold a briefing immediately to explain what went wrong and what his administration is doing to get Granite Staters registered for their next appointments,” Rosenwald said.
"I am also calling on the governor to open an investigation so that the next opportunity for Granite Staters to get the vaccine does not contribute to their frustration as it did today."
By late morning, the website had worked for one Canterbury woman, who reported she was able to move her appointment from March 27 to Feb. 18.
"NH deserves credit for fixing the scheduling issues," Norma Love tweeted.
Plummer said he understands the situation was frustrating.
“The problem wasn’t the doses -- we have those. It wasn’t the appointments -- we had many available. It was the technology that came up short today,” he said.
Meanwhile, Sununu praised other residents for heeding the state’s advice to get their first doses a day earlier because of the snowstorm.
State officials reached out to “3,000 to 4,000” people scheduled to be vaccinated Tuesday and asked them to come in a day early, on Monday, for their shots.
“About 90% to 95% were able to get it done, and we’re connecting with a few hundred that didn’t so that they will get their shots this week,” Sununu said.