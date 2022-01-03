CONCORD — Due to COVID-19 spikes elsewhere in the country, the federal government has delayed the deployment of federal teams to administer antibody treatments at three New Hampshire hospitals, Gov. Chris Sununu said Monday.
The teams to administer monoclonal antibody treatments from the Federal Emergency Management Agency were to have been sent to Elliot Hospital in Manchester, Concord Hospital and the Alice Peck Day Memorial Hospital in Lebanon.
Sununu said the federal government will make further deployments next week, and Sununu said he remains hopeful they will eventually be coming here.
“While we were surprised by the delay in their arrival, we are appreciative of the federal government’s assistance,” Sununu said.
“Since making our initial request a month ago, their assistance has become even more critical now as we manage the peak of the winter surge.”
These treatments have been found to be effective in preventing long-term hospitalization for anyone who is symptomatic and tests positive for COVID-19.
Elliot Hospital did receive a separate team of federally assigned health professionals on Monday that will help officials there deal with the increase in hospitalizations for the entire month.
On Monday, the state also opened registration for residents to sign up for appointments to get booster shots at 14 different locations across the state.
By mid-afternoon, nearly half of the 12,000 open appointments had been reserved, Sununu said.
This is the second “Booster Blitz” program the state is running.
Appointments can be made for up to five people at a time through one account and the shots will be offered at these locations (as of Monday evening, appointments were no longer available at the Rochester, Manchester and Concord locations.)
• Ashland: Former liquor store, 46 Main St.
• Berlin: White Mountain Community College, 2020 Riverside Drive
• Claremont: Former liquor store, 367 Washington St.
• Exeter: Exeter High School, 1 Blue Hawk Drive
• Keene: 62 Maple Ave.
• Laconia: Lakes Region Community College, 379 Belmont Road
• Milford: Milford High School, 100 West St.
• Salem: Salem Jr. High School (Woodbury School), 206 Main St.
• Tamworth: Community Action Program Building, 448 White Mountain Highway
• West Lebanon: Former JC Penney, 250 N. Plainfield Road, Unit 202
• North Haverhill: Horse Meadow Senior Center, 91 Horse Meadow Road.