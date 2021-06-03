CONCORD — The Biden administration’s Treasury Department is requiring New Hampshire businesses to repay grants they received if their losses during the pandemic were less than originally estimated, Gov. Chris Sununu said.
Only a few weeks ago, a Treasury spokesman contradicted Sununu’s interpretation of the federal CARES Act that New Hampshire firms could owe up to $50 million.
Sununu said Thursday that the Biden administration has endorsed his alternative proposal to allow companies to list eligible “business expenses,” which will entitle them to more assistance and could reduce how much they must repay the state.
These expenses include increased utility costs, the cost of closing facilities, air filtration improvements and additional workforce or safety training requirements.
“Such things as the cost for restaurants to build outdoor space for dining would qualify,” Sununu said.
Despite this move, Sununu said he knows some firms will still have to repay some dollars, which is why he has proposed two new grant programs to recirculate that money.
Starting June 10, the operators of live venues will be able to apply for another round of grants.
Sununu also is creating a new grant effort to offer “lodging assistance” to hotels and motels that faced some of the biggest job losses during the pandemic.
Sununu said he persuaded the Biden administration to give these firms three months to make any repayments.
Last month, a spokesperson for Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the federal CARES Act does not include a mandate that states recover money from firms.
“The requirement to repay amounts in excess of actual revenue is not required by the Treasury guidance regarding the use of CRF (Coronavirus Relief Fund),” the spokesperson said.
But Sununu said the agency’s inspector general clearly ruled the state had to claw back these dollars.