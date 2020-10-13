CONCORD – New Hampshire could give school districts up to $96 million in total federal grants to deal with COVID-19 even without prior proof of all those costs, according to the Governor’s Office of Emergency Relief and Recovery.
The GOFERR’s Legislative Advisory Board’s leadership hopes to meet by the end of this week to make a recommendation to Gov. Chris Sununu on how much additional money schools should receive from the $1.2 billion block grant that New Hampshire got last spring to deal with coronavirus.
“I hope we will be back by the end of the week, no later than Friday, to make a decision about a recommendation to the governor,” said State Rep. Mary Jane Wallner, D-Concord, who chairs the House Finance Committee.
Sununu said last week he awaited the work of this advisory board he created before deciding on additional aid for school districts.
The governor said he and local school officials were not pleased to learn of the about-face decision of the Federal Emergency Management Agency last month that it would not reimburse schools for the cost of obtaining personal protection equipment (PPE) to keep buildings safe.
But GOFERR Deputy Director Lisa English told the panel Tuesday prior to that Sept. 11 FEMA notice that the Treasury Department put out its own memo about education spending.
The memo states all U.S. school districts can be awarded total CARES Act grants equal to $500 per student, regardless of what their costs actually were.
“So people do not have to document those dollars for them to receive the grant,” English noted.
$500 per student grants possible
According to the state Department of Education’s most recent estimate, the total enrollment for K-12 in public schools was 176,168 on Oct. 1, 2019.
At $500 per student, this would permit up to $88 million in per-pupil grants.
If all non-public school students were counted as well, the total enrollment is 192,000, a number Sununu has often cited since the pandemic began.
At $500 per student, this would bring total grants to $96 million.
Last spring, Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut and Sununu announced school districts could apply for up to $34 million through the CARES Act for COVID-19 expenses.
Sununu has pointed out most of the state’s 276 school districts haven’t produced spending reports required in that program to receive reimbursements.
Carl Ladd, executive director of the New Hampshire School Administrators Association, said school officials in many cases haven’t submitted those because this grant does not have to be spent until Sept. 1, 2021.
“Most districts were holding onto their…funds as a reserve to use in case there was another outbreak” this winter or early next year, Ladd said.
He noted 65 percent of districts got less than $100,000 from this program and 50 percent got less than $50,000.
“For many of the school districts, the amount of CARES Act funding (so far) was significantly limited to begin with,” Ladd said.
Meanwhile, all the other CARES Act spending in 40 other programs Sununu created must be spent by the end of 2020.
Ladd urged the board to base any proposal for additional grants on actual costs and not a per-student number.
No DOE survey yet of all districts
The state Department of Education has not yet surveyed all school districts on the total COVID-19 spending costs not covered in their local budgets, Ladd said.
His group got answers from officials with about “25 percent” of the state’s districts and they totaled $17 million.
If this group is representative, this would lead to additional costs of about $68 million, Ladd said.
“You’re going to get pretty close to $70 million for the whole state,” Ladd said.
The only unknown expense not included in those estimates, Ladd said, were “compensatory services” for special education or additional expenses required under each student’s individualized education program.
“That’s an additional cost that at some point is going to have to be borne,” Ladd said.
Some examples of excess spending due to COVID-19 range from $11 million in Manchester and $500,000 in Salem to $232,000 in Plymouth, he said.
Senate Republican Leader Chuck Morse of Salem asked GOFERR Executive Director Taylor Caswell to find out how much school districts had been prepared to ask FEMA for PPE reimbursements.
“We will ask for that information and then the board can decide how to go from there,” Caswell answered.