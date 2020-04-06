Space might be the final frontier, but these days many people may feel like they’re on an extended mission in an increasingly claustrophobic living room.
“Outer space and your own living room might be drastically different physically, but emotionally the stressors can be the same,” said Dr. Jay Buckey, a former astronaut and current director of the Geisel School of Medicine’s Space Medicine Innovations Lab at Dartmouth College.
With Granite Staters practicing isolation and social distancing, many are feeling the stress and strain of living in close quarters with family members or roommates.
“It’s a challenge of living in confined isolation for a long time,” he said.
Interpersonal strife, stress and depression are all real dangers for people, whether you are hurtling through space or trying to come to a consensus on what to watch on Netflix. Buckey said he's been interested in alleviating these problems since he went on a 16-day space mission.
“After my mission, I became very interested in all the things involved in longer space travel,” he said.
Buckey helped develop the Dartmouth Path Program, which offers people living in isolated circumstances the tools needed to deal with the emotional strain of being isolated.
“If you’re now in a situation where you're going to be with a small group of people, that can be stressful,” he said. “We train people to be better at this.”
The program, now available online to the general public, is similar to a virtual space mission and includes video sessions and information sheets to give people the ability to manage life in isolation.
“These are self-help tools. The individual is doing the work. The tools offer practical things that people can do in any environment,” he said. “There is no reason why people who suddenly find themselves stuck at home for long periods of time, alone or with others, shouldn’t find this research to be helpful.”
The Dartmouth Path Program can be found online at path.dartmouth.edu, and people can register for an anonymous account. No affiliation with Dartmouth College is necessary to sign up. The site does not include a mobile version.
Buckey said it is important to learn the skills to make life at home easier during an isolation period that is expected to last through April.