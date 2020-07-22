CONCORD - Democratic candidate for governor Dan Feltes said his plan to reopen public schools would earmark an additional $100 million in federal grants, and set hard benchmarks for all schools statewide to return to remote learning.
“With less than five weeks to go, all parents, students and teachers wanted was certainty, and last week all Governor (Chris) Sununu delivered was chaos,” Feltes said at a news conference outside the State House Wednesday.
“Under the so-called plan, flexibility replaced responsibility.”
Sue Hannon, president of the Manchester Education Association, said based on the past incidence of COVID-19 in the city, she expects as many as 14 students or staff could enter schools this September with the virus.
“It will spread just like wildfire through the Manchester school district,” said Hannon, a 26-year teacher.
The state should provide school districts with personal protective equipment, cleaning supplies plus bus and desk plexiglass dividers to maintain social distancing between students, Feltes said.
All middle and junior high school students should have to wear masks while in class and on the bus, he added.
Schools that have “multiple” cases of COVID-19 should go to remote learning for at least the next 14 days, Feltes said.
After opening in September, any county with an 8 percent rate of testing positive for the virus should all its schools revert to remote learning. Feltes said.
For the past several weeks, the state has averaged a positive testing rate of about 2 percent.
Benchmarks to go remote
All schools should return to remote learning if hospitalizations increase by over 10 percent in a 3-day average, or if there are less than 20 percent of ICU beds or fewer than 25 percent of ventilators available for the entire state, Feltes said.
All teachers and staff should receive the same, $300-per-week stipend the state gave to public, first responders and health care workers from May through June, he said.
Former Health and Human Services Commissioner Ned Helms said the state needs to give more specific standards that all schools must meet.
“This isn’t something we just hand off and hope it goes for the best, district by district,” Helms said.
Emma Sisti of Concord said her seven-year-old son, Teddy, has diabetes.
“If he were to contract covid-19, he has a very high risk of complications,” Sisti said.
“This is a great concern to me sending him and my older child back to school.”
Democratic primary opponent Andru Volinsky of Concord said he would impose a mask mandate for all students and seek to bring only healthy students back in September with an eye towards returning to all remote learning when flu season could return in late October.
“The symptoms are indistinguishable from COVID-19 so we’ve got to take full advantage of that six or seven-week period so we attend to the wellness and educational preparedness of all our children,” Volinsky said.
He urged Sununu to sign an executive order that gives all teachers and staff a presumption that if they got the virus, it happened while on the job making them eligible for worker’s compensation or other job-related benefits.
“We do the same thing for firefighters and lung cancer. These teachers who will literally be putting their own lives on the line deserve the same protection,” Volinsky said.
Sununu said his plan to reopen schools gives local school boards and superintendents advice for them to best decide how to safely reopen their schools.
"The people of New Hampshire trust State Epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan to formulate safe school guidance — not Dan Feltes from his couch at home looking to get his name in the paper," said Benjamin Vihstadt, Sununu's campaign spokesman.
"Governor Sununu’s guidance is the result of input from tens of thousands of stakeholders including students, parents, teachers, school administrators, and school boards. Instead of a one-size-fits-all blanket government mandate, the governor’s guidance offers flexibility and he has put his trust in local decision making."