CONCORD – Universal testing, a $15-an-hour minimum wage for front-line workers and wide open access for employees to sue for damages are key features of the Workers’ COVID-19 Bill of Rights that Democratic candidate for governor Dan Feltes presented Wednesday.
Feltes said Gov. Chris Sununu’s reopening of sectors of the economy announced last week puts employees and customers at risk without enough testing, especially for those without symptoms for the novel coronavirus.
“We need to protect workers and their families. It is not going to be easy to reopen everything; it’s going to take some time,” Feltes said during a press conference via conference call.
“If we rush into things without proper safeguards and protections there are going to be negative repercussions. This early reopening in my view does look a lot like what happened in Georgia.”
By mid-June, the state should be testing half a million or about 40 percent of the population, said Feltes, a Concord resident.
Total tests for the virus to date in New Hampshire are just under 30,000.
“Additionally, workers in or on job sites with 10 or more employees, or in front-line settings like grocery stores, substance use disorder recovery centers, health care and long-term care facilities should have access to not just one test, but routine and ongoing testing,” Feltes said.
All employees who aren’t tested for the virus should not be compelled to return to work, said Feltes, the State Senate’s majority leader.
“If you undertake these steps, customers will feel much more comfortable. That’s only good for our economy,” Feltes said.
Will fight BIA's bid for liability protection
The Business and Industry Association has urged Sununu and the Legislature to pass legislation that reduces the legal liability business owners would face if their workers test positive for the virus. Under this proposal, the company would only be liable for damages for gross negligence.
Feltes said he’ll fight hard against this request.
“It is putting corporate profits over people, workers should have access to the courts,” said Feltes, a former lawyer for New Hampshire Legal Assistance who represented clients hurt by the financial collapse during the great recession a decade ago.
Sununu said he agrees with the BIA's principle but has directed Attorney General Gordon MacDonald to work on final language he could support.
Some leaders in the building trades field praised Feltes’ plan.
“Protections for our workers must come first. We all want people to start heading back to work and get our economy back on track but we must prioritize safety over everything else. We are still seeing COVID-19 cases increase daily,” said David Pelletier, president of the NH Building and Construction Trades Council.
“Senator Feltes’ Worker’s Bill of Rights is a critical step in protecting our workforce and we hope Governor Sununu agrees,” he said.
Elliot Gault, executive director of the New Hampshire Republican State Committee, said Feltes was desperate for attention because Sununu’s standing in the polls have risen since the onset of this pandemic.
“While Governor Sununu is talking with state health officials every minute of every day in combating this crisis, Dan Feltes is sitting on his couch at home drumming up fantastical blog posts in an effort to get his name in the paper,” Gault said. “Governor Sununu is doing his job while Dan is grasping for relevancy. The people of New Hampshire don’t have the patience for Monday morning quarterbacking from armchair politicians.”