Federal officials say the response to the COVID-19 pandemic in New Hampshire is in much better shape than it was a month ago as supply chains have opened up for personal protective equipment and other resources are becoming available in the region.
Capt. W. Russell Webster, the New England regional administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, acknowledged early criticism from Gov. Chris Sununu and the state’s Congressional delegation during an interview Wednesday morning. Last month, Sununu called FEMA’s response “slow” and “discombobulated.”
FEMA has provided the state with 175,000 pairs of gloves, 35,000 surgical gowns, 42,000 face shields, 203,000 surgical masks and 235,000 N95 respirator masks as of Tuesday, according to the agency.
“We are in negotiation right now with the state of New Hampshire to fulfill their PPE requirements, including the scarcity of gowns,” Webster said. “I am seeing a very different picture now a month later as we are into the flow of things and the supply chain is starting to meet the requirements.”
FEMA has distributed $17.5 million in disaster relief funds to the Granite State.
“We’ve never had a circumstance where all 50 states, five territories and probably hundreds of First Nations tribes throughout the United States have had disaster declarations concurrently,” Webster said. “So the demand signal nationwide has been extraordinary. The response has had to have been local, state, federal, volunteer organizations and private-sector sources.”
Many supplies have been shipped into the state through the help of inventor Dean Kamen.
FEMA has paid to fly many products overseas when they would normally be transported by ship and take weeks to get to the U.S., said Webster, who served 26 years in the Coast Guard and was named regional administrator last June.
“We were dealing with a national scarcity that was fueled by the fact that 90% of the PPE that was generated came from China, Taiwan, Malaysia and similar areas,” he said.
FEMA’s role is more behind the scenes and includes support for economic relief efforts such as the CARES Act, Paycheck Protection Program and support for 491 active National Guard troops.
“We are kind of acting like a control tower here regionally, ensuring that our states get the right services, the right capability at the right times,” Webster said.
One challenge New Hampshire faces is coordinating with Massachusetts to reopen certain businesses and activities. The Bay State has been hit harder proportionally by the virus in terms of positive tests, hospitalizations and deaths.
“The virus doesn’t know any state borders,” Webster said.
FEMA is ready to share resources across the region such as a giant decontamination system for N95 masks set up in Somerville, Mass.
“You are starting to see people understand the interdependencies of the mitigation actions and the reopening actions of adjoining states happening on a regular basis in terms of planning and cooperation,” Webster said.
Another challenge could be further strains on the PPE supply as certain industries gear up to reopen.
“The demand signal is increasing at the same time the supply chains are doing a better job keeping up with the state’s demands,” Webster said.
FEMA has 220 federal employees across 20 different agencies working across New England. Many staffers have been through natural disasters such as hurricanes Irene, Sandy, Harvey, Irma and Maria, as well as 9/11 and the Boston Marathon bombings.
“We will get through this together,” Webster said. “The federal government will continue to support New Hampshire like it always has done.”