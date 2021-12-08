CONCORD — The Federal Emergency Management Agency will send a team of two dozen medical professionals to Elliot Hospital in Manchester to deal with a hospital bed crisis due to record numbers of patients with COVID-19, Gov. Chris Sununu announced Wednesday.
A team of 30 emergency medical technicians from FEMA will start arriving as early as Friday to help relieve pressure on the most overcrowded emergency rooms, which include hospitals in Concord, Dover and Manchester, state officials said.
Sununu also said he will sign an order to deploy 70 National Guard troops to perform “back room” functions and help hospital administrators address staffing shortages in areas such as food service and clerical work.
The guard deployment may be only the “first phase” of using service men and women to help out the health care system, as they did early in the pandemic, Sununu said.
“This was always about managing the surge in our health care system to make sure the hospitals are not overwhelmed,” Sununu said at his weekly COVID-19 briefing.
Meanwhile, the Biden administration approved giving New Hampshire 200 doses of Regeneron, a hard-to-obtain monoclonal antibody treatment for those with moderate cases of COVID-19 at greater risk of becoming hospitalized or dying from the illness.
The Food and Drug Administration’s emergency authorization and a White House fact sheet on the drug specifically notes it’s been found effective on those who get COVID-19, are not fully vaccinated and have yet to have been admitted to a hospital.
The state’s COVID-19 hospitalizations reached 462 on Wednesday, another record.
Statewide, less than 11% of hospital beds were available and just over 3% of adult ICU beds were available, according to the state’s COVID-19 dashboard.
In the Upper Valley and Southwestern regions, the state reported no adult ICU beds available. In the Concord-Manchester-Nashua hospital corridor, the number was less than 3%.
State officials reported another 11 new deaths, including three residents of long-term care facilities.
The state has averaged about six deaths a day over the past week, said Dr. Benjamin Chan, the state’s epidemiologist.
The percentage of positive COVID tests is now at 12.3%, more than twice the benchmark health care experts say indicates the virus is under control.
“I don’t think we’re going to peak out here for a couple more weeks,” Sununu said, adding hospitalizations will keep going up for two weeks after cases of the virus level off.
Streamlined licensing
In a related development, Sununu said that in the past two weeks, the state’s Office of Professional Licensure and Certification has approved 120 licenses for nurses and other professionals who could help hospitals deal with staffing shortages.
Last month, Sununu signed an executive order that included extending privileges to nurses to practice here if they hold licenses in approved states outside of New Hampshire.
That provision had been in place from the beginning of the pandemic until Sununu lifted the state of emergency in June.
Elliot Hospital and Catholic Medical Center in Manchester are dealing with the worst bed shortages in the state, he said.
“They are really taking the brunt of it right now; at Elliot they had at times up to 80 people in their emergency rooms,” Sununu said.
The FEMA deployment team will include doctors, registered nurses, physician assistants and incident management professionals to help manage the situation, said Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette.
Elliot was picked in part to receive FEMA help because it has vacant beds that when staffed with FEMA personnel can be used to take transfers from other hospitals, she said.
“They also had some empty units to open up capacity, which was what we were really looking for,” Shibinette said.
Sununu praised FEMA’s response, saying he may request other deployment teams in coming weeks.
Hospital administrators are making their own decisions whether to suspend non-urgent surgeries or other procedures to deal with the crunch, Sununu said.
Late last month, Massachusetts took that step statewide. Sununu said the regional conditions here were different.
”Right now we aren’t at the point where the state is making that choice for them and hopefully we don’t get there,” Sununu said.
The state also created another 2,000 appointments for its “Booster Blitz” this Saturday. The state will offer 12,000 shots at 15 different locations.
Plans already are in the works for a second “blitz” event after the holidays, the governor said.
Last week, New Hampshire had the highest case rate per capita in the country.
Sununu said Wednesday other New England states have had even bigger jumps in viral cases over the past two weeks.
During that time, New Hampshire’s case count went up 28% compared to 32% in Vermont, 67% in Massachusetts, 87% in Rhode Island and 109% in Connecticut, Sununu said.
Maine’s case count has fallen 9% over the past two weeks, he added.