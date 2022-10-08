senior woman show red heart shape with syringe icon, after vaccinated or inoculation booster dose due to spread of corona virus, population, social or herd immunity concept
Joe Gonzales, 37, said he knows there’s still a risk of contracting COVID — he believes he was infected with the virus this summer. But after getting two doses of the vaccine, the Flower Mound, Texas, man doesn’t understand why he needs the third and fourth “booster” shots urged by federal health officials.

“And then the president is saying things like, ‘The pandemic is over,’ ” Gonzales said of President Joe Biden’s comments during a recent “60 Minutes” interview. “That doesn’t help” motivate him to get a shot.