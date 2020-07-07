Of more than 23,000 Paycheck Protection Program loans that went to small businesses in New Hampshire, fewer than 200 — less than 1% — went to businesses that identified themselves as minority-owned.
Just five loans went to businesses that said they were owned by black people.
“It’s tragic to hear, it’s hurtful,” said Dwight Davis, who owns a Senior Helpers franchise in Stratham with his wife, Gayle Davis. “It’s just indicative of where we are in this country. Even though it’s a great country, we’re so short of what we really should be.”
The loan is helping the company survive while the caregivers it employs are barred from their regular work in nursing homes. Davis received a loan between $150,000 and $350,000; he said he learned he was the only black-owned business to get more than $150,000.
There is no comprehensive account of how many minority-owned businesses there are in the state. One list of black-owned businesses maintained by Black Lives Matter Manchester lists 68.
Of the New Hampshire applicants who noted the race of the business owner, 81 were owned by people who identified themselves as Asian, 59 were owned by people who identified as Hispanic, and 12 were owned by people who identified as Native American.
Just over 2,000 business owners listed themselves as white. More than 20,000 did not list their race.
“Our banks work daily to ensure that struggling families and business owners have access to capital and payment flexibility,” said Kristy Merrill of the New Hampshire Bankers Association. “While the NH PPP numbers reveal overwhelmingly that borrowers chose not to disclose race or ethnicity, it is of great importance to our bankers that minority communities have equal access to capital and financing needs.”
Shoshanna Kelly, who owns Kelly Creative Advertising in Nashua, said she thinks there may be more than five black-owned businesses who got PPP loans. Kelly’s firm got a loan, she said, and she knows a few others who did too.
“It was just serendipitous for me that I started a relationship with a bank here in Nashua that did a great job with PPP,” Kelly said, referring to Millyard Bank. “The bigger banks weren’t necessarily listening to us smaller community members who didn’t need $150,000.”
It has been a tough few months, Kelly said. She had just come back from maternity leave when the pandemic hit.
“Advertising tends to be the first thing that goes when people are barely making their rent,” Kelly said.
She’s been doing work for nonprofit organizations to stay busy, and keeping her employees paid with the PPP loan.
She’s glad freelance workers and self-employed people were included, but is a little frustrated to see large companies with more working capital than she has getting loans. But she’s trying to give the program the benefit of the doubt. “I feel like the intent was to help,” she said.
JerriAnne Boggis, executive director of the Black Heritage Trail in Portsmouth, said the trail got a PPP loan in the second round of funding. She said it helped that she was keeping up with news about the loan opportunity, and that she had a strong relationship with a bank.
But Boggis said many smaller businesses didn’t know about the loans, or didn’t know they were eligible, until the funding had run out.
“Access to information, access to resources prevented a lot of underrepresented people from having access,” Boggis said.
Rogers Johnson, president of the Seacoast Area NAACP, agreed.
“In order for people to apply, they have to know it’s out there,” he said.
He said the state and business groups should do more to make sure businesses, particularly those owned by people of color, are included in the next round of loans. Johnson said a list of minority-owned businesses would be a good start. He said other states, including Massachusetts, certify minority-owned businesses to promote diversity in the awarding of contracts.
PPP loans have been first-come, first served, but Johnson said he hoped policymakers would consider applying an “equity lens” to the application process in the future.
President Donald Trump signed a bill last week that gives businesses another month to apply for PPP, and Congress is considering another round of funding.
“We have an opportunity to make sure more minority-owned businesses are aware,” Johnson said, by getting businesses information about loans, even helping them apply. “We have to take proactive steps.”
Dwight Davis of Senior Helpers said he hoped everyone will do more.
“We all have to do better outreach,” he said. “Black people can contribute so much to this beautiful state.”