Only about 5,000 New Hampshire children are in day care now, according to the state, with parents staying home and child care centers closed.
The state set up the Emergency Child Care Program to allow some day care facilities to stay open through the pandemic, particularly to care for children of essential workers. Participants in the program agreed to take on fewer children than they usually would to maintain social distancing, and observe a strict cleaning regimen.
“I applaud DHHS (the state Department of Health and Human Services) for quickly standing up emergency child care for New Hampshire families during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Gov. Chris Sununu in a statement.
As of Friday, 243 child care centers had been designated participants in the program, with another 62 ready to take on more children as more businesses reopen. About 5,000 children are going to the day cares, and there are about 1,500 more spots available, according to DHHS. This week, the state started distributing cleaning supplies to all the open child care centers — boxes the size of washing machines containing soap, bleach, masks and toilet paper to the day cares, along with other supplies.
The number of places available in New Hampshire day cares is far short of the state’s pre-pandemic childcare capacity: there were some 46,000 slots in February, according to early childhood education advocacy group Early Childhood NH.
Hundreds of child care centers are still closed.
Almost half of the state’s child care workers have filed for unemployment, according to a Friday presentation by the Department of Education and DHHS before the Governor’s Office of Economic Relief and Recovery. The presentation noted that unemployment, with the additional $600 weekly benefit enacted as part of the CARES Act federal stimulus, pays more than a day care worker’s typical wage.
The state is spending $7 million to keep the child care centers afloat, a combination of CARES Act money, state funds and money from charities. The program is focusing on care for children whose parents work “essential” jobs, as well as children with special needs and those at risk for abuse and neglect. The funds are also helping low-income families who might not otherwise be able to afford childcare.