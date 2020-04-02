CONCORD — A fifth person has died of COVID-19 and 64 additional people have tested positive in New Hampshire, putting the total number of confirmed cases in the state at 479, health officials said Thursday.
The Department of Health and Human Services said the latest victim was a man from Hillsborough County under the age of 60 with underlying health conditions.
The new confirmed cases of COVID-19 are all adults — 42 females and 22 males. Ten of the new cases required hospitalization. Thus far, approximately 15% of those diagnosed in New Hampshire have been hospitalized, according to DHHS.
Thirty-seven of the new cases have no identified risk factors, indicating continued community transmission of the virus, officials said.
According to DHHS, 17 of the new cases reside in Rockingham County, 34 in Hillsborough County (including 19 in Manchester and three in Nashua), six in Strafford County, four in Merrimack County, and one each in Cheshire, Grafton, and Sullivan Counties. Coos County has yet to report a case.