New Hampshire has identified the first case in the state of an inflammatory illness in children, which is thought to be linked to COVID-19.
The illness, called, Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children, is a condition where different body parts can become inflamed, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It can affect the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes, or gastrointestinal organs.
State epidemologist Benjamin Chan said Friday the case is in a child under the age of 19, who lives in Hillsborough County. Chan said the child was hospitalized, but is on the mend.
The CDC does not yet know what causes the illness, which is sometimes abbreviated as MIS-C, but it seems to be related to COVID-19.
"We know that many children with MIS-C had the virus that causes COVID-19, or had been around someone with COVID-19," according to the CDC. "MIS-C can be serious, even deadly, but most children who were diagnosed with this condition have gotten better with medical care."
The CDC advises parents to call their child's doctor if the child has a fever, abdominal pain, diarrhea, neck pain, a rash, is vomiting or feels particularly tired.
The CDC recommends parents take children to the emergency room if they have trouble breathing, pain or pressure in the chest that won't go away, confusion, inability to wake up or stay awake, bluish lips or face, or severe pain in the abdomen.
Five deaths reported, all over 60
On Friday, five more deaths from COVID-19 were announced by the state Department of Health and Human Services. New Hampshire has now eclipsed 200 deaths due to COVID-19. The state total now stands at 2004.
The deaths are a man and two women from Hillsborough County, a Merrimack County man and a man from Rockingham County. All five are over the age of 60.
Four of the five lived in long-term care centers: the Crestwood Center in Milford, Greenbriar Health Care in Nashua, the Hillsborough County Nursing Home in Goffstown and Mountain Ridge in Franklin.
Health commissioner Lori Shibinette announced two new outbreaks, at the Greystone Farm assisted living in Salem, and at the Bedford Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Gov. Chris Sununu announced that a worker at a state liquor store in Manchester had tested positive, and the liquor store had been closed for thorough cleaning.
The state announced 81 new cases Friday, and said an average of 2,000 people per day are being tested.