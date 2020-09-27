State officials on Saturday announced the first COVID-19 death in 11 days and 38 new positive test results.
A woman 60 or older died from the virus for a total of 429 deaths since March, according to a news release. The last death was reported Sept. 15.
The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) announced an additional 53 positive cases on Sunday, putting the total of new cases announced over the weekend at 91.
The department announced on Sunday two new hospitalized cases for a total of 736 of the 8,172 total reported cases. No new hospitalizations were reported Saturday. Currently, 20 people remain in the hospital from the virus.
DHHS reports 7,403 residents — or 91 percent of all confirmed cases — have recovered from the virus. There are 330 current cases, officials said.
Of the newest cases reported Sunday, four people are under 18.
The new cases reported Sunday are in Merrimack County (10), Strafford County (9), Rockingham County (7), Cheshire County (5), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (5), Grafton County (3), and Sullivan County (1), and in the cities of Manchester (8) and Nashua (3). The county of residence is being determined for two new cases.