CONCORD — The first worker in the state prison system tested positive for COVID-19 and was in quarantine at home according to state officials.
The staffer at the NH State Prison for men tested positive last Friday and corrections officials learned of the result later that day.
Officials did not identify the age, gender or residence of the employee who last worked at the prison on March 25.
When the worker came back to work and entered a screening portal at the prison, the employee was denied entry and asked to follow up with a health care provider. The follow up resulted in the positive test, officials said.
The agency had created the screening process last March 17 to keep individuals who show signs and symptoms from entering any corrections building.
No other staff or inmates have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, officials said.
There have been 669 positive cases of COVID-19 that has hospitalized 92 and led to nine deaths in New Hampshire, state public health officials reported on Sunday.
Prison started screening in late Jan.
Starting at the end of January, the Corrections Department began screening visitors, volunteers and newly booked residents entering the facilities.
In the first week of March, there were additional screening methods for visitors and volunteers and an updated screening regimen for new resident intakes, parole violators and transfers based on the guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). The staff screening included a temperature check and visual check in addition to a screening form, officials said.
On March 16, visitation and volunteer services was suspended to prevent the introduction of COVID-19 to the facilities.
The news of this first positive test came as a national coalition of correction officers across the country was urging governors to limit the spread of COVID-19o and protect those living and working inside prisons, jails and detention facilities.
“Correctional officers and staff are essential frontline workers in the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, but we’re being asked to perform our duties with inadequate protections,” said Andy Potter, the founder of One Voice formed to elevate the voices of corrections officers and staff in criminal justice reform. “The 24/7 nature of corrections makes it a critical profession where staff cannot simply stay at home with their families and self-isolate and are instead asked to perform their duties, often with limited or no protections.”
The presidents of 16 state unions including Teamsters Local 633 in New Hampshire urged the governors to immediately provide personal protection equipment to all staff, limit the participation of in-house programs to maintain social distancing, commit to hazard pay and sick leave and implement other reforms.
"We face a higher risk of exposure to coronavirus and, because we commute to and from correctional facilities each day, we also risk exposing our families,” said Brian Dawe, executive director of the American Correctional Officers Intelligence Network.
According to the One Voice survey of 750 correction officers, only seven percent said their facility was “very” equipped to handle this emergency or a crisis of this magnitude.
A majority (62 percent) said they do not have the tools they need to do their job in this time of crisis related to the coronavirus pandemic. More than half (59 percent) said problems and hazards inside their facility related to the pandemic remain unaddressed.