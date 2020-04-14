In a show of gratitude, Nashua firefighters and police officers lined the entrance to Southern New Hampshire Medical Center on Tuesday applauding nurses for their dedication during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are on the front lines of this together. These nurses are at risk every day, and we thought it was important to recognize their sacrifices,” said Capt. Glenn Nielsen of Nashua Fire Rescue.
Fire trucks, police vehicles and ambulances gathered along Prospect Street while first responders stood to extend their appreciation to all of the health care workers and staff at the city hospital.
While nurses left their shift and others took over, the parade of police and fire personnel was there to cheer them on, lift their spirits and remind them that they are not alone.
Nielsen said his firefighters may only see a patient for a few minutes before they are sent to the hospital, but the city’s health care workers are treating these individuals for extended periods of time, making them more at risk for the virus.
“It is the essential workers that are the backbone of what is going on and how the country is moving forward,” said Nielsen.
It is not just nurses, doctors, firefighters and police, according to Nielsen, but also the grocery store workers and delivery drivers that are keeping the country operating.
Stacey Carroll, director of emergency management and EMS coordinator with Southern New Hampshire Health System, said the hospital’s staff is on the front lines caring for members of the community who are seriously ill with COVID-19.
“And they’re preparing to see a lot more patients in the coming days and weeks,” said Carroll. “This show of support from Nashua’s first responders was uplifting and inspiring. It provided a much-needed morale boost.”
With everyone confined to their homes, it is difficult to feel the support of the community behind you, said Nielsen, explaining Tuesday’s event was meant to fill that gap and reassure local nurses and doctors that they are greatly appreciated.
“We might not know them face to face, and might not be directly interacting with them during these times, but we realize their fears are real,” said Capt. Jim Kirk of Nashua Fire Rescue.
Helping neighbors is at the core of what it means to be a firefighter, according to Kirk, who said those neighbors include the nurses and other hospital staff who might be struggling right now.
“This situation is new, and it presents its own set of fears. It is nice to be able to show them that they are supported right now,” he said.