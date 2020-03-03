State health officials announced Tuesday the second case of coronavirus in the state: an adult male from Grafton County who was in close contact with an employee of Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon who was the first person in the Granite State confirmed to have the virus.
According to Dr. Benjamin Chan, the state epidemiologist, the second individual is isolated at home. DHHS is awaiting confirmation of the two presumptive positive test results by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and is working to determine anyone the second person may have come in contact with.
“We expect additional cases may be identified that are related to this investigation,” state health officials said in a release.
Health officials said the contact investigation for the first Granite State resident to have COVID-19 determined the individual disregarded recommendations to isolate himself and attended an invitation-only Tuck School of Business event, Dartmouth College's graduate business school. The event in White River Junction, Vt. was last Friday, where he came in contact with the second person to come down with the virus.
DHHS is contacting attendees who had close contact with the ill person during that event, and is notifying them to follow the recommended 14-day self-isolation.
Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center announced Monday that the first person identified as a positive case is an employee. DHMC has identified staff who may have been exposed through close contact, and will monitor those individuals’ self-monitoring or self-isolating. At this time, DHMC is not aware of exposure to any patients in clinical areas, health officials said.
“We are continuing to work according to our Epidemic Response Plan and have accelerated our Incident Command System efforts to address the many issues coming from this rapidly developing public health situation,” said Audra Burns, media relations manager for Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health. “DHMC remains open and safe. However, in an effort to reduce the spread of the virus we encourage everyone to wash their hands frequently and stay home when they are sick.”
Chan said that now that New Hampshire has the ability to test for COVID-19, test results are expected to start coming in more quickly.
Health officials said Tuesday that four people are undergoing testing for COVID-19, and updated New Hampshire totals to include three additional negative tests for the virus, bringing the overall total of negative test results to six.
Three people from New Hampshire were tested after returning from China, but none tested positive for the virus.
State health officials recommend that residents stay home and avoid public places when sick, cover their mouth and nose when coughing and sneezing, wash their hands frequently, avoid being within 6 feet of a person who is sick, and avoid sharing drinks, smoking/vaping devices or other utensils or objects that may transmit saliva.