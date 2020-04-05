LOUDON -- The first two rounds of the 2020 Loudon Road Race Season at New Hampshire Motor Speedway have been cancelled due to the ongoing COVID-19 global pandemic, race officials announced over the weekend.
David McGrath, executive vice president and general manager of New Hampshire Motor Speedway (NHMS) announced the May 2-3 and May 16-17 Loudon Road Race Series events have been canceled, with round one of the Loudon Road Race Series tentatively moved to June 20-21. McGrath said the date for the 97th Annual Loudon Classic will be determined after the Laconia Motorcycle Week Association meeting is held later this month.
The May 2-3 and May 16-17 Granite State Legends Cars Road Course Series events have also been postponed and will be rescheduled at a later date, McGrath said. At this time, the May 9-10 Granite State Legends Cars Road Course Series and Oval Series events are tentatively scheduled to take place.
“During this time of uncertainty due to COVID-19, the health, safety and well-being of our competitors, officials, staff members and fans is of the utmost importance to us,” said McGrath in a statement. “We are monitoring this rapidly evolving situation closely, and we are staying in constant contact with state and local public health officials on the most up-to-date facts. Schedule changes will be posted to our event schedule on our website, and if there are any major changes to our events, we will immediately post updates on our website and social channels.”
Race officials remain hopeful the pandemic will have subsided when NASCAR visits NHMS for the Foxwoods Resort & Casino 301 on July 19. On race day, the parking areas around the track are filled with motor homes and trailers from across the country and Canada, with race fans freely interacting at crowded events.
“Experts continue to encourage prevention, not panic, and we will ask attendees to practice good hygiene,” McGrath said in a prepared statement. “Frequent hand washing, using hand sanitizers and covering sneezes and coughs. We will add hand washing stations in select places, deep clean high traffic areas and distribute hand sanitizers at events.”