CONCORD — The Joint Legislative Fiscal Committee approved accepting $4.7 million in federal immunization grants Friday, a week after the Executive Council rejected $27 million over concerns with the Biden administration’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate.
The 10-0 vote of the House-Senate budget oversight panel in the Legislative Office Building was in marked contrast to the council’s Oct. 13 meeting, where a few hundred anti-vaccine protesters had lobbied the council to reject the grant.
There were no protesters inside or outside the building before the vote.
Gov. Chris Sununu had lobbied for the grant, and he praised the panel for approving it.
“As I said last week, we are committed to finding alternative sources of funds to ensure our vaccine distribution can move full steam ahead and today’s vote allows us to do so,” Sununu said.
“This funding is critical to ensure boosters are available to the state’s vulnerable and at-risk populations, and will support regional public health networks to set up efficient vaccine clinics to improve access for individuals and parents who wish to have their children vaccinated.”
The governor said next month he’ll ask the panel to approve another $7 million in federal grants.
Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette said these American Rescue Plan grant funds contained none of the legal language Republican councilors had concerns about with the larger grant.
Gov. Sununu and Attorney General John Formella said the earlier language had no future strings attached to taking the money, but several councilors continued to have concerns.
The $4.7 million immunization grant will be used to deliver vaccine to children once the Biden administration approves the shots for those 12 years old and under.
The grant can also be used to deliver boosters and other COVID-19 vaccines for adults at these locations, Shibinette said.
The larger grant the council turned down also had contained money to hire 12 full-time, temporary staffers and to manage the state’s immunization registry over the next two years.
This smaller grant has no spending related to the registry, Shibinette said.
Vaccine registry a concern
Rep. Jess Edwards, R-Auburn, said he was relieved the state can use this money to deliver vaccines only for those who want it.
“We can invest in an immunization program that matches New Hampshire’s culture and character,” Edwards said.
Shibinette noted some adults coming to these clinics may be there because their employer has required they get a shot.
“We don’t mandate anything. If there is a mandate by an individual organization or a private business, that is out of the control of the state government,” Shibinette said.
Sen. Robert Giuda, R-Warren, said he remained concerned about the privacy of vaccine information.
In 2019, New Hampshire became the last state in the country to approve a vaccine registry.
The system requires parents to “opt out” of having the medical information of their family on the registry.
Many Republican legislators, including Giuda, would rather the registry be “opt in” to require the state get permission in advance before putting any information on the registry.
The New Hampshire Legislature is expected to deal with bills proposed to make changes to that registry.
Patricia Tilley, deputy director of the Division of Public Health Services, said state officials had alerted all health care providers to offer families an “opt out” form before giving them a COVID-19 shot.
Sen. Cindy Rosenwald, D-Nashua, condemned the council’s move.
“I am extremely disappointed however that this commonsense proposal was previously met with such a vicious backlash that we now need to expend ARPA funds rather than CDC funding. What does it say when we are the only state in the nation to reject the CDC funding?” Rosenwald said in a statement.
“It says that the Republican party has lost control of their membership and that the only way to get things done is to assuage the fears of those rooted so far in conspiracy theory they would willingly return millions of our tax dollars to the federal government with no reason beyond a Facebook post and a gut feeling.”