Two New Hampshire Fisher Cats away games in Pennsylvania have been postponed because of COVID-19.
The games scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Tuesday and 11 a.m. Wednesday have been postponed. The series is set to run until Sept. 12.
The Reading Fightin Phils posted a statement on its website that the postponements are “to allow for additional testing and contact tracing of members” of the Fisher Cats organization.
“We are adhering to Minor League Baseball’s health and safety protocols and will practice caution as we follow the guidance of experts,” the organization said.
The Fisher Cats have not posted anything on the postponed games.
The postponements come as the Fisher Cats doubleheader against the Portland Sea Dog at the Delta Dental Stadium was canceled on Sunday. The two games will not be made up.
On social media, the Sea Dogs said the testing involved “members of the New Hampshire Fisher Cats organization.”
The Fisher Cats on Twitter said the testing and contact tracing did not involve fans, front office members or game day staff.
The team is set to play six games against the Fightin’ Phils at FirstEnergy Stadium in Reading, Pa. before ending their season with a six-game series at Delta Dental against the Harrisburg Senators starting Sept. 14.