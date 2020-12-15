An intensive-care nurse at Elliot Hospital in Manchester was the first New Hampshire resident to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, doing so Tuesday morning in front of news cameras and state officials.
Heidi Kulka and four other front-line medical workers took the shot just outside the doors of the hospital. Sitting at a table across from a syringe wielding colleague, she took off her fleece jacket, rolled up a sleeve of her blue scrub and took the shot.
“I know a lot of people have reservations about getting the vaccine,” Kulka said. “But I can assure you there is absolutely nothing worse than being a patient on a ventilator in an ICU anywhere in this country right now with COVID.”
The public event took place just a day after New Hampshire took delivery of 12,675 doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine. The state doses are being distributed first to at-risk health care workers and front-line clinical staff.
Meanwhile, nursing home workers and residents have to rely on a separate, slower supply chain that is being arranged by pharmaceutical companies. State officials said New Hampshire’s allocation is not for nursing homes, including the New Hampshire State Veterans Home in Tilton, where 35 have died.
Nursing home vaccinations are expected to begin Dec. 21 and it will take three weeks for the first round of vaccinations in all New Hampshire nursing home.
“We certainly have a Plan B if for some reason we feel like it’s taking to long to get it into the hands of the long-term care facilities,” said Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette. “‘We're going to give it another week or so and make sure that it gets going.”
Elliot Health System President W. Gregory Baxter, MD, said the hospital received about 250 doses on Tuesday. Hospital administrators sent an email to randomly selected employees who work in high-risk departments urging them to get the vaccine.
As of Tuesday morning, 160 people had signed up for the vaccine.
“I think it will make my job easier because I’ll be less worried at home,” said Michelle Bryan, a resource nurse in the hospital emergency department.
Gov. Chris Sununu said the day is exciting.
“Today not just in New Hampshire but across the country this is the beginning of that light at the end of the tunnel,” Sununu said. He said the state should be getting the Moderna vaccine next week.
The Republican governor said he will be the first to step up when it’s his time.
“I know there’s talk of elected officials getting their vaccine before those in a long-term care facility or before nurses, I think that’s ridiculous frankly,” he said.
Sununu said he’s 46 and in good health, meaning he won't get it for awhile.
He said mask wearing and social distancing is important for the next few months. “We can’t get the vaccine out to a million people on Day 1,” he said.
Shibinette said the day was emotional for her, and she will take the vaccine when it is her time.
“We need everyone to take this vaccine,” she said.