OSSIPEE -- A Carroll County nursing home has reported its first positive tests for the COVID-19 virus.
Howard Chandler, administrator of the Mountain View Community Nursing Home, on Wednesday said results of tests conducted last week found that a resident and four staffers were positive for COVID-19.
He said the resident and three of the staffers were “completely asymptomatic,” while the fourth staffer exhibited symptoms that had diminished.
Chandler said a mobile testing team from the New Hampshire National Guard was scheduled to visit Mountain View within the next day or two to take additional samples from the entire staff and 10% of the residents at the 103-bed facility.
Under the statewide protocol known as “sentinel surveillance testing,” all of New Hampshire’s nursing homes are tested in that manner every 10 days.
He said that as the only county nursing home in the state with all private rooms, the Mountain View Community is in a good position to manage infection prevention and control.
Nonetheless, two of the four units at Mountain View – Chocorua and Whittier – may be quarantined for up to 14 days. Chandler has said publicly that the resident who tested positive lived in Chocorua and that a staffer who tested positive worked there and also in Whittier.
Assuming no positive results arise from this week’s testing, and immediately after the quarantine period is up, Chandler is eyeing next steps for Mountain View.
“Then, we can start focusing on what we want to do,” he said, “which is to reduce restrictions and start opening up again.”
Mountain View currently has 92 residents.
“We’re down because during the initial part of things (in the coronavirus pandemic) when nothing was known and everybody was terrified, we suspended admissions," Chandler said. “(But) once this is done we’ll be welcoming two to three residents per week.”
Chandler said that in June, Mako Medical in North Carolina, which had handled the facility's testing, reported two Mountain View residents had tested positive for COVID-19. Subsequent re-testing found those tests to be false positives.
Mountain View now sends its samples to a lab at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center.
“That was a big controversy, the false positives,” Chandler said, adding he feels better knowing the samples are being tested at DHMC.