For many in NH, COVID remains a risk

Baseball games and rock concerts. Movie theaters and restaurants. Birthday parties and weddings. Multi-generational family gatherings.
As the number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations decline, most Granite Staters are starting to pick up their lives where they left off two years ago.
But for many of our neighbors — cancer patients and survivors, those with chronic medical conditions, vulnerable seniors and parents of the youngest children — the risk remains.
Cancer patients “do not have a fully functioning, healthy immune system,” explained Mike Rollo, from the American Cancer Society’s Cancer Action Network.
Even a common cold can be dangerous, and the flu can be deadly, he said.
These days, he said, “They don’t have the luxury of being able to go out without a mask or without fear of contracting COVID, and perhaps not faring as well as someone that doesn’t have a cancer diagnosis or any other kind of immuno-suppression.”
Cancer patients who are in active treatment even worry about being exposed when they go to medical facilities to get the treatment that could save their lives, Rollo said.
State Rep. Katherine Rogers, D-Concord, is undergoing chemotherapy for uterine cancer.
“Basically the only place I go is the Legislature — which probably is the worst place to go,” she said with a laugh. “I usually double-mask and try to stay six feet away.”
Cancer treatment “really takes away that immune system entirely,” Rogers said. “I don’t think people intentionally put you in danger, but I don’t think they understand how compromised your immune system is.”
She had a recent scare when, after three days of committee meetings, she got word that a lawmaker who had been sitting near her had tested positive for COVID-19. “I was a little bit nervous when I got that notice,” she said, but so far, she has tested negative.
That’s the kind of worry many folks still have to contend with these days. But it’s not always obvious to other people.
Rogers gives others the benefit of the doubt: “I think generally people don’t mean to be hurtful. They would feel terrible to think they passed something along, but I think they don’t think about it a lot,” she said.
Rogers’ advice: “What you always have to think about is there’s a reason they’re wearing a mask. It’s not because it’s stylish or because it feels good, because it doesn’t,” she said. “Just to maybe think about why that person is wearing it before you judge them.”
She tries to do the same when she meets people who aren’t wearing masks when most others are, she said. “They might have a very good reason why they’re not wearing a mask,” she said. “We all are so quick these days to judge other people and what they’re doing.”
Weigh the risks
Bev Cotton of Weare, a retired accountant who is now a voting-rights activist, recently passed the five-year cancer-free mark. It was a happy day, she said, but she still has to be careful.
Cotton was diagnosed with cancer in 2016 after she noticed an acorn-size lump in her neck. Her doctor sent her to a specialist, who ordered tests. “It was the start of a very crazy ride,” she said.
By the time she was diagnosed, the tumor was growing so rapidly that it was too late for surgery, so doctors put Cotton on an aggressive regimen of high-dose chemotherapy combined with high-dose radiation.
“The good news is it kicked the heck out of my cancer, so I have been cancer-free, but it left me with residual issues,” Cotton said. “And one of those residual issues is my white blood cell production has been impaired ever since.”
Now, she has to consider everything she wants to do in terms of the possible risk of COVID-19.
“It’s not like you just jump in your car and go off to something,” Cotton said. “You have to weigh all these: How many people are going to be there? Is it ventilated ? Does this population strike me as a population that’s careful — or vaccinated?”
“You just don’t know. That’s the thing,” Cotton said. “It’s a big question mark.”
Often it means saying no when friends push her to join them, she said.
“It might be OK for you, but it’s not OK for me,” she said. “So I think it’s now constantly justifying not participating in things that are not healthy for me.”
Cancer survivors and patients aren’t the only ones who face these issues.
Cotton has a friend with an auto-immune disorder who’s in the same boat. “She’s always needing to bow out of things,” she said.
Consider the circumstances
Dr. Albert Rizzo, chief medical officer for the American Lung Association, said patients with chronic lung conditions were at increased risk even before COVID-19 arrived. Winter colds and flu season mean taking extra precautions with hygiene and avoiding family members who are sick, he said.
COVID-19 elevated that risk, especially for patients with COPD, asthma and pulmonary fibrosis, Rizzo said.
“What a virus does, and COVID did particularly well, is increase the amount of inflammation in their airways and lungs,” he said. “And if you already have compromised lungs, you’re going to be at high risk of developing complications.”
Vaccines and boosters significantly reduce the risk of hospitalization, even for those with chronic lung disease, Rizzo said, and anti-viral and monoclonal antibody treatments are available as well.
Still, many of his patients feel more comfortable wearing masks to protect themselves even as most people shed them, he said.
“I’ll be honest, at 70 years old, I still wear a mask,” Rizzo said. “I don’t mind if people challenge me. I consider myself at risk because I’m 70 years old.”
It’s not politics
Somewhere along the way, wearing a mask to protect against COVID-19 got mixed up with politics.
But patient advocates say people should consider others’ circumstances before they leap to judgment.
“It just has become too politically charged — to wear a mask or not wear a mask,” Rizzo said.
“People can wear a mask for a lot of reasons,” he said. “It doesn’t mean they’re making a political statement. There were valid reasons to wear a mask even before COVID.”
Cancer Action Network’s Rollo has relatives with medical conditions that put them at greater risk, so his family has to be careful about what they do.
“I want to be able to go back to restaurants and go to ballgames and go to concerts and other things,” he said. “But I can’t.”
ACS volunteers are all survivors, caregivers or in active treatment, so in his office, Rollo said, “We all have to be very, very careful.”
“No one wants to be having to wear a mask for the rest of their lives, but I think it’s a pretty small inconvenience to protect our neighbors,” Rollo said. “We can do our small part to try to help our fellow residents.”
Look out for others
Parents of young children who are not eligible for vaccines, and people whose medical conditions prevent them from getting vaccinated also have to take precautions, he said.
“We need to be cognizant of the fact that there are other folks out there that we should be trying to protect,” he said.
In some ways it was easier when COVID-19 was peaking, and everyone was taking the same precautions, cancer survivor Cotton said.
“But it’s getting to the point where it’s almost harder now that we’re in this in-between, where some of us still need to protect ourselves, and some of us don’t,” she said.
“Just remember that everybody else has a whole different set of circumstances that affect them in their lives,” Cotton said. “And let that go through your head when you notice someone still wearing a mask and you’re ready to make a judgment about that.”
“Not everybody’s 100 percent healthy. Not everybody has healthy people that they’re around every day,” she said.
Rep. Rogers, a former Merrimack county attorney who is in her ninth term in the Legislature, said she has learned a lot from her experience with cancer.
“There’s obviously bad sides of cancer, but in a lot of ways it’s a gift, too,” she said. “You learn to be a lot more accepting and a lot more tolerant and a lot more patient.
“And you learn about how many friends you have that you didn’t know you had. I’m always amazed at all these people constantly offering to help me do things.”
Rogers’ friends visit her, bring her takeout dinners and walk her dog, Romeo. All are vaccinated and are careful to wear masks, she said.
Romeo, she said, has become “quite famous,” she said. The pug has followers on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram where, she said, “He’s been known to speculate on politics now and again.”
Cotton, too, said surviving cancer brought unexpected gifts.
Her two cats, Fatboy and Dewey, were especially devoted during her illness and recovery. “It’s like they knew I was sick,” she said.
And Cotton said she “learned a lot about gratitude and kindness.”
“I think that’s one of the ways that my experience made me a little bit of a better person,” she said.
“Life’s too short to be unkind.”