With the exception of two earlier outbreaks, Nashua’s long-term care facilities have managed to avoid a major surge of COVID-19 cases throughout the past several weeks.
“We haven’t had any recent outbreaks, new outbreaks,” Mayor Jim Donchess said on Wednesday.
However, Donchess said the city’s health department is continuing to keep an eye on the city’s nursing homes and assisted living facilities.
“We work with these places when there are outbreaks to make sure people get tested and to counsel them on how to quarantine,” he said.
In May, Greenbriar Healthcare, a 290-bed nursing home at 55 Harris Road, had an outbreak that lasted several weeks and resulted in 151 cases of the virus -- 117 residents and 34 staff members. In total, there were 20 deaths associated with COVID-19 at the facility.
“I think over half of the people in the nursing home ended up with COVID-19, and some of those cases were serious,” said Donchess.
Greenbriar had its outbreak under control by mid-June.
Nashua had one other long-term care facility that had an outbreak, The Huntington at Nashua. The Huntington, operated by Silverstone Living, was one of the first three senior facilities in the state that had residents die from the illness.
There, a total of 19 residents tested positive for the virus prior to April 1. An additional 11 staff members had also been diagnosed and five residents died.
Overall, there have been 761 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nashua, which has resulted in 41 deaths, according to Donchess. There are 33 active cases in the city, with nurses tracing 127 people who have been in contact with those individuals.
“We really need to continue to exercise caution,” the mayor said during a media briefing. “ … Washington is not helping because there are certainly mixed messages coming out down there.”
He urged city residents to continue wearing face masks, remain socially distant and stay home when sick.
Bobbie Bagley, Nashua’s director of public health, said recently that she expects a spike in COVID-19 cases early this fall, explaining there could be a surge in this region even before late August or September.
“We are starting to see more increases in community spread,” Bagley told school officials earlier this month, adding there have been more than 100 positive cases among children 10 and under throughout the state, and more than 270 cases among children 10 to 19 in New Hampshire.
She is recommending that city schools use a hybrid model combining in-person classes and distance learning for the start of the school year. The district’s proposed plan for reopening Nashua’s schools is expected to be released next week.