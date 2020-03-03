Students back from a Winnacunnet High School trip to Italy won’t return to the Hampton school for two weeks, but they will be expected to stay caught up on schoolwork.
Five Winnacunnet teachers and 44 students are out until March 16, as are students at Plaistow’s Timberlane Regional High School and North Sutton’s Kearsarge Regional High School who also traveled to Italy last week. The state Department of Education advised schools to give two weeks’ excused absences for students coming back from school vacation trips to China, Italy, Iran, South Korea and Japan.
Assistant Superintendent David Hobbs said the Winnacunnet students and teachers were using video calls and programs like Google Classroom to make sure no one falls behind.
The district’s program to let every student take home a small Chromebook laptop — which began in the 2015-16 school year — means that every student can get online, Hobbs said. Teachers can post assignments and reading material in the Google Classroom program, and even record their lectures.
Winnacunnet’s director of technology, Jason Saltmarsh, trained teachers in the use of Google Classroom, and recorded a video for the teachers who had to stay home.
Hobbs said he was trying to put a positive spin on the fact that dozens of children have to miss school. “You’re always looking for the silver lining,” he said. “The silver lining in this is it’s kind of an innovative way of delivering content.”
Hobbs said he was glad the district gets to test out the program on a larger scale because of the flexibility it could bring to classrooms. Maybe teachers could record lectures for students to watch as homework, and use class time to work through assignments, he said.At Kearsarge Regional High School, the take-home laptop program is just starting this semester. But Superintendent Winfried Feneberg said most students do have computers, either the laptops or home computers.
Kearsarge has been using a “blizzard bag” program to assign schoolwork on snow days for the last 10 years, so Feneberg said teachers are used to assigning work to students stuck at home.
“We have a long tradition of blizzard bags,” Feneberg said. “We have a good practice of teachers and students using technology to get the work done.”
The Kearsarge students who are staying home after the high school’s Italy trip are also using Google Classroom to get their homework for the next two weeks.
Feneberg said he has also heard from students who are using video calls on their phones to participate in class.
“We’ve heard of no problems so far,” Feneberg said. “Everybody’s getting their work done.”