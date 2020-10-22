Golfers are prohibited from using the town's fields as driving ranges for 30 days, with town officials citing safety concerns for park-goers and soccer players.
It wasn’t uncommon to see golfers hitting balls before the COVID-19 pandemic, Parks and Recreation Director Greg Bisson told the select board this week. But officials are now fielding citizen complaints, especially at the recreational complex on Hampton Road, at Gilman Park, and at Brickyard Park, which is located along the side of Route 111.
“We love that people are really participating and coming out to our parks," Bisson said at Monday's board meeting. "One of the things that we have seen is a major uptick in golfers. We had occasional golfers here and there, but we have several now that have been coming to our parks, both Brickyard and the recreational park.”
The select board voted 3-2 to prohibit golfing in the parks for the next 30 days to give the town time to explore options.
According to Bisson, several golf balls have been left on the playing fields and could cause injury or damage to lawn mowers, which have hit the balls and sent them into the air.
“If that thing gets launched out it could definitely hurt someone,” he said.
Town Manager Russ Dean said some youths playing soccer have already “rolled their ankles” on golf balls.
Bisson said four to six golf balls are being found in the town parks each week.
Many communities prohibit golfing in town parks, which Dean argued was a good reason for Exeter to take action as the town’s insurance carrier would likely have a concern.
“If most parks in the state are not allowing it I think we ought to follow suit and not allow it,” he said.
Select board member Molly Cowan suggested a rule prohibiting people from leaving balls at the park, but later acknowledged the safety concerns and agreed to the 30-day ban on golfing in parks.
Board member Lovey Roundtree Oliff opposed the ban, saying she was concerned about the restrictions being placed on parks.
Over the next month, Bisson plans to contact the Exeter Country Club to see about possible discounts that could be offered to make golfing more affordable for residents and keep them away from the town parks. Board member Julie Gilman also asked that he reach out to the conservation commission to see if there’s other land available that could be opened to golfers.
The thought of golf balls buzzing nearby concerned Sam Leweck and Nick Frattali, both 18.
The two teens play tennis at the recreational complex about once a week and were playing a match Thursday afternoon.
“That would be a little alarming,” Leweck said.
The tennis courts sit next to the playing fields.
Leweck and Frattali said they wouldn’t want to get hit in the head by a golf ball while also dodging tennis balls.