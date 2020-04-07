LACONIA -- The state is considering a COVID-19 quarantine site for the homeless in a building on the former Laconia State School campus, a proposal staunchly opposed by city officials.
"We know this virus passes very easily from person to person, so an outbreak among individuals experiencing homelessness could put an entire community at risk," Jake Leon, director of communications for the Department of Health and Human Services, said in a statement Tuesday. "The state is looking at potential locations for quarantine housing for homeless individuals, including at the Dube Building."
Laconia Mayor Andrew Hosmer said using the former campus for such a purpose “has not been sufficiently planned or thought out and the city will pay an unfair price in the middle of a pandemic.”
“The reaction in the city is that people are really upset and feel completely taken advantage of,” Hosmer said.
Belknap County Sheriff Mike Moyer said it’s his understanding that the former dormitory for people with developmental disabilities is being renovated to house a maximum of 50 people.
“Elected officials should be informed,” said Dave DeVoy, who chairs the Belknap County Commission. “The mayor shouldn’t have to find out on social media. I found out from an off-hand comment by the nursing home administrator."
Leon spelled out the safeguards the state would take if the Laconia site were to be used.
"If such a facility is needed, anyone who would require quarantining would be required to stay inside their room for 14 days in order to prevent spread of the virus," Leon said. "The state would ensure staffing, including an array of mental health and substance-use disorder providers, security and food services. Once an individual’s 14-day quarantine expires, they would be transported back to their home community.”
Leon said all precautions would be taken to protect the staff and public and the primary goal of such a facility, if it's needed, is to prevent the spread of the virus from the homeless.
“As the state prepares for a potential surge of COVID-19 on the health care system, agencies have embarked on comprehensive statewide preparedness planning, including setting up clinical surge flex facilities, housing for health care workers to ensure their safety, and quarantine sites in case there is a need to house multiple shelterless individuals," Leon said.
The one-story brick building has a full walk-out basement and is nearly 23,000 square feet. Contractors were on site on Tuesday.
Belknap County Administrator Deb Shackett drafted a letter Tuesday to Gov. Chris Sununu expressing opposition to the plan on behalf of the county commission, the high sheriff and jail superintendent Keith Gray.
Hosmer said he fears that virus-infected people may leave the Dube building and end up involved with police or the criminal justice system.
"My concern is that we are going to be housing very sick, hyper-contagious people with mental health or substance abuse issues," he said. "The facility is not locked and if they want to leave, they are going to end up in Laconia interacting with our police department, fire department or people out getting a cup of coffee."
Union Leader reporter Kevin Landrigan contributed to this report.