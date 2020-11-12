Nashua will hire four more community health workers to help the city’s public health department with COVID-19 contact tracing.
Nashua has 150 active cases of the disease and another 263 people who have come into contact with those are infected, according to Mayor Jim Donchess.
“That is a lot of contacts,” he said.
The Nashua Division of Public Health and Community Services has six employees working on contact tracing, Donchess said.
The new workers are being hired with almost $300,000 from the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation.
Over the next two years, the four employees also will serve the city’s communities of color disproportionately affected by the pandemic, said Public Health Director Bobbie Bagleyin a statement.
People who identify as Hispanics or Latinos make up less than 4% of New Hampshire’s population but represent about 12.6% of the state's COVID-19 cases and about 23% of the cases in Nashua, according to the statement.
Blacks or African Americans account for 1.4% percent state's population but 6% of New Hampshire cases and 4% of Nashua cases.
Contact tracing is important in slowing the disease's spread by determining who might have been exposed and who should quarantine, Donchess said.
“The scientists tell us December might be a heavier month than November,” he said.