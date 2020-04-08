New Hampshire officials on Tuesday reported the single largest 24-hour jump in COVID-19 fatalities -- four .
The jump raised the New Hampshire fatality rate in the state to 2 percent, also a first.
The New Hampshire trends mirror what has been seen across the country.
Officials reported more than 2,000 COVID-19 deaths nationwide on Tuesday, the single largest one-day increase.
And infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci told Fox News that New York has experienced stabilizing or decreasing numbers of new cases and hospitalizations. He said deaths lag behind the number of infections.
“We should start to see the beginning of a turnaround" after this week, he said.
The latest New Hampshire report casts doubt on a University of Washington prediction that COVID-19 would peak in New Hampshire next week with two deaths.
The latest four New Hampshire deaths were all people 60 or older. The number of new cases was 32, compared to a high number of new cases of 81 just three days earlier.
Lauren Collins-Cline, a spokesman for Catholic Medical Center, cautioned that four people did not necessarily die in one day; only that the four deaths were processed by the state that day.
"Keep in mind, too, that everyone’s COVID-19 infection is different so someone who passes from the virus may have had it for a few days or a few weeks. They may have been tested two days ago or 12 days ago," Collins-Cline said.
She said it's hard to say when the surge will hit, but New Hampshire is not there yet.
“Models are just probabilities and it’s best not to focus on them. Instead, we should focus on the variables we can change—and then change them!” said Dr. Joseph Pepe, the president of Catholic Medical Ceter.
CMC currently has "a few" COVID patients in house and several sick patients awaiting results. They are all on dedicated units, Collins-Cline said.