GREENFIELD -- Four staff members at the Crotched Mountain School tested positive for COVID-19, the potentially deadly illness that took the life of one resident in March.
David Johnson, the foundation’s vice president of marketing and communications, did not respond to direct questions about the positive tests on Thursday. According to a statement the Crotched Mountain Foundation released, the four staff members all tested positive sometime in the past two weeks.
“There are no residents, students or adults, that have tested positive,” the statement reads. “The campus remains healthy and we have not seen any outbreaks.”
Jake Leon, director of communications for New Hampshire’s Department of Health and Human Services, did not respond to questions about the positive tests.
According to the Crotched Mountain statement, all of the staffers contracted COVID-19 through community transmission away from the school and home for people with disabilities. Long-term care facilities have been hardest hit in New Hampshire, with the majority of COVID-19 related deaths occurring in these facilities.
The school requires people entering the Greenfield property to summit to a temperature check as part of the current screening process. Staff members who test positive are required to stay home until cleared by DHHS.
In March, a 46-year-old resident at the Greenfield facility died from complications from COVID-19. At the time, the school acknowledged that three staff members and two other residents were also infected.
The man who died was a member of a group home and had a history of respiratory complications prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, Johnson said at the time.
Crotched Mountain has a K-12 day school for children and adults with disabilities, as well as the residential group homes on the 1,400-acre property. The school offers vocational training, therapy and other support services for residents while maintaining 24-hour nursing support.
The facility is not allowing any outside visitors at this time.