MANCHESTER - Four Manchester police officers have tested positive for COVID-19, with several others self-monitoring as they await their test results, a spokesperson for the department confirmed Monday.
“This number is very fluid and changes daily, so we will not be providing you with those specific numbers,” said Manchester police department public information officer Heather Hamel in a statement. “We are working very closely with our health department and following best practices to ensure our officers are healthy and able to return to work. We will continue providing the same level of protection for our citizens and we would encourage the public to avoid going out unless it is absolutely necessary.”
Manchester Fire Chief Dan Goonan said no one in his department has tested positive for COVID-19 as of Monday afternoon.
“Several of our guys are out for self-quarantine with positive significant others (in their families),” said Goonan. “We had up to six out, now (we’re) down to four.”
As of last Friday, officials announced all Manchester police officers began wearing personal protection equipment including a mask, gloves, and safety glasses.
“We plan for crisis situations, but not necessarily this type,” said Manchester Police Chief Carlo Capano. “It’s a new type of crisis situation, but we have the same amount of cruisers still patrolling the streets. In this profession you can’t always have the amount of social distancing you would like.”
“They are also always practicing social distancing, whether they are inside or outside our building,” said Hamel in a statement. “Although we have provided our officers with the necessary gear and encourage them to sanitize work spaces and cruisers frequently, we are still seeing some of the effects of COVID-19.”
Capano said morale in his department remains high, with personnel committed to keeping the Queen City safe.
“We are out there doing our job every day,” said Capano. “The officers - just like everyone else - are a little concerned with the situation, but they are still out there. I think the most concerning thing for everyone is the idea that so many people can be asymptomatic and out there spreading it and not even know it.”
