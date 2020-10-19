Peterborough’s fire chief said Monday that four members of his department tested positive for COVID-19 after working a shift together.
“Five people worked Sunday and four of those five tested positive,” Fire Chief Ed Walker said.
The firefighters and EMS personnel all worked the shift on Oct. 10, and the first employee to test positive came down with symptoms Oct. 14, Walker said. Walker said the employees were working a 24-hour shift, and despite precautions, the virus spread among them.
“In the station we’re doing a pretty good job social distancing and staying away from each other,” Walker said. “But there’s still a lot of incidental contact.”
The employees did respond to calls on Sunday, though Walker said none of the patients seen are considered to be in danger of contracting the virus.
Working with Monadnock Community Hospital’s Infection Control Prevention specialist, as well as the COVID investigative team with the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services, the department has traced where the employees went, who they recently worked with, and who they treated on the Sunday shift.
“We don’t think at any point in time the public was at risk,” Walker said.
As part of the COVID-19 precautions, all employees must wear N95 respirator masks whenever they deal with the public. The department also follows state guidelines for dealing with possible COVID-19 exposure, and had employees in quarantine as soon as the first positive test came back.
“We think we’re in pretty good shape,” Walker said.
Walker said one department employee likely contracted the virus from a roommate, and then went to work. The employee and the roommate were both asymptomatic, Walker said.
Two of the employees are experiencing mild COVID-19 symptoms, and the other two have remained asymptomatic, Walker said. He expects to have all four ready to work again on Oct. 28.
The loss of the employees to COVID-19 quarantine will not impact service, Walker said.
“We have a lot of people who work for us,” Walker said.
Walker said the 60-person department will be able to shift hours around to avoid any disruptions.
The Peterborough outbreak was one of many new cases that have appeared in recent days. In the Monadnock region, a student attending the STEAM Academy in Gilsum recently tested positive, and three student-athletes at Keene State College also tested positive late last week.