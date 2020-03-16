CONCORD -- Four more New Hampshire residents have tested positive for COVID-19, including a teenage girl, pushing the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 17, health officials said Monday.
The other three new confirmed cases are adult males.
Two of the four are from Grafton County, one from Rockingham County and one from Carroll County.
State health officials said 16 of the identified cases of COVID-19 are either travel-related -- to domestic or international locations -- or involve people who had close contact with a person with COVID-19.
“One person’s risk factors are still under investigation,” state health officials said in an announcement.
All patients are isolating at home, and their household contacts have self-quarantined.
The latest numbers include the first case to test positive in Hillsborough County, an adult male from Nashua who recently traveled to Central America.
According to Dr. Benjamin Chan, the state epidemiologist, 195 COVID-19 tests are pending. In all, 567 people have been tested for the virus in New Hampshire, with approximately 525 people being monitored.
“As we have more cases of COVID-19 identified in New Hampshire, you’re likely to hear and see about more of these types of community exposures,” Chan said at a news conference Sunday on the state’s response to the pandemic. “If they’re concerned about their health or have a progression of symptoms, they should be talking with their health care provider.”
Anyone who develops fever or respiratory symptoms, such as a cough or shortness of breath, should stay home and seek health advice by phone from a health care provider to discuss symptoms and any risk factors for COVID-19. Anyone who shows symptoms but does not have a health care provider should contact DHHS at 271-4496.
Health officials said anyone returning from Europe should immediately comply with CDC recommendations to self-quarantine. People who have returned from any other travel setting with cases, such as other states, should watch for possible symptoms.
According to state health officials, commercial testing continues to expand to help more patients get tested through their health care providers. Some hospital laboratories are also developing local capacity to test for COVID-19. Commercial testing, currently available through LabCorp and Quest among others, takes three to five days for results.
“DHHS continues to communicate with health care providers to ensure patients and providers know how to facilitate testing through commercial labs,” said state health officials in an announcement. “Commercial laboratories have given assurances that any specimens sent from New Hampshire will be tested.”